'It would be great to get through and draw a Premier League club' - Lambert on FA Cup game against Coventry

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says it would be great for the club if they could beat Coventry City in the FA Cup this weekend and then land a Premier League outfit in Monday evening's third round draw.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This season, the Blues entered at the first round stage of the world famous competition for the first time since 1956 due to relegation into the third-tier.

The recent victory against League One rivals Lincoln City - Alan Judge scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 replay win at Sincil Bank following an initial 1-1 draw at Portman Road - was Town's first FA Cup win in almost a decade, ending a run of nine straight seasons of first hurdle exits.

MORE: 'We have to get back into the Championship to get better refereeing' - O'Neill

During that dismal run of results, the Blues were dumped out of the competition by lower league opponents on four occasions (Preston, Portsmouth, Lincoln and Accrington Stanley).

If they were to beat League One promotion rivals Coventry at St Andrew's on Sunday (2pm ko) then there's a good chance they would be the underdogs in the third round given that's when Premier League and Championship clubs enter the draw.

"I don't want a replay, that's for sure!" said Lambert, whose side will play a minimum of 52 games this season and potentially as many as 60+ depending on how far they progress in the EFL Trophy and whether they take part in the end of season play-offs.

MORE: The FA Cup can give key trio a chance to rediscover their 'edge' - talking points ahead of Ipswich's game with Coventry

"If we can get it done on the day and get through that would be great. They are a good team playing at a nice stadium and our supporters will be travelling in their numbers again. We'll concentrate on ourselves and try and get though."

Coming into this game off the back of hoem draws with Blackpool (2-2) and Wycombe (0-0), Ipswich travel to Peterborough for an EFL Trophy first round match next Tuesday and then return to St Andrew's to face fifth-place Coventry again next Saturday, this time for a league clash.

"Every game is important," said Lambert, who recently proclaimed that the EFL trophy is a 'pointless' competition and who also changed his entire starting XI for the initial FA Cup clash with Lincoln.

MORE: Vincent-Young sidelined until end of February after undergoing second groin operation

"There's never been a game where I've thought 'I'm not into this one'. We go there to try and get through. I'm thinking about this game, not next week.

"If we can get through this tie then the big guns come into it. It would be great for this football club to play a Liverpool, (Manchester) City, Arsenal, Chelsea, someone like that... Tottenham, (Manchester) United, teams like that... It would be great. Even the other teams in the Premier League. That's me doing everybody else an injustice. Whoever we get, if we did get through, it would be great.

"Any Premier League team would be great because it would show the lads the other side of the coin."

The draw for the FA Cup third round takes place on Monday evening (7pm) and will be broadcast live on BBC Two.