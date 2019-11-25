E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Can we lose it? Can we lose the title this month?' - Lambert looks ahead to Town's top-of-the-table clash with Wycombe

PUBLISHED: 13:56 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 25 November 2019

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town host Wycombe in a top-of-the-table League One clash tomorrow night. STUART WATSON spoke to Blues boss Paul Lambert about the match following Saturday's 2-2 home draw with Blackpool.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Picture: Steve Waller

Q: Wycombe scored in stoppage-time today. That puts them five points clear...

A: It's a disaster isn't it!? An absolute unbelievable disaster! Honestly!

I think we've played, what, 45 games and have one game left… It's a disaster!

Q: It feels like a big game...

A: Honestly, it's a disaster! We've played 17 games, yeah? Maybe we can lose the title this month. Can we lose it? Can we lose the title this month?

Maybe not. Let's see what happens in May. We've got two games in hand and we're a good side. Make no mistake about it, we're a good side.

Q: It's first versus second...

A: Yeah, and it's November. You get absolutely nothing in November. We are a right good side.

We've lost a couple of games all season... Let's see what happens.

Q: Are you surprised Wycombe are up there?

A: Do you know what, I don't know. I'm only concentrating on us. They've had a great start and I'm pretty sure if you asked Gareth (Ainsworth) he'd be saying the same.

Let's see what happens. You get nothing in November.

Q: Wycombe is where you started your managerial career in England of course...

A: It was a really good little club at that time. We got into a (League Two) play-off final and (League Cup) semi-final, which was great.

I had some good guys there, some really good players. It's a good little club.

Q: Do you still speak to anyone there?

A: Alan Parry I still speak to. AP is still there. The only thing wrong with him is he's a Rangers fan! Matty Bloomfield played under me.

Q: And Matty's coaching a couple of nights at Ipswich isn't he (with the Under-18s)?

A: I think so, yeah. I've only seen him once or twice.

Q: So will you ban him from Playford Road this week, just to stop your plans for the game getting out!

A: If I see him I'll tell him 'well done you've won the league in November because the Ipswich newspaper says so'.

Q: So you're saying this game shouldn't be hyped up at all?

A: No, it's just another game. We live with pressure every day, this football club lives with pressure every day. That won't change, long after I'm away.

Nearly 20,000 here again is unbelievable. The atmosphere inside the stadium is unbelievable. The club's going the right way.

