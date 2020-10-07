Lambert nominated for Manager of the Month award

Breaking

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has been nominated for September’s League One Manager of the Month award.

The Town boss has guided the Blues to three wins and a draw in their first four League One games, results which have them sitting in third spot in the early table.

His charges travel to Blackpool this weekend.

Lambert’s competition for the September award are Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton, Hull’s Grant McCann and Doncaster’s Darren Moore.

Lincoln and Hull sit first and second in the table, with a perfect record from four games, while Doncaster are fifth.

The winner will be announced on Friday morning.