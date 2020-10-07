E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lambert nominated for Manager of the Month award

07 October, 2020 - 06:00
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has been nominated for September's League One Manager of the Month award. Picture: PAGEPIX

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has been nominated for September’s League One Manager of the Month award.

The Town boss has guided the Blues to three wins and a draw in their first four League One games, results which have them sitting in third spot in the early table.

MORE: Lambert on ‘hell of a strike’ from Dobra in EFL Trophy win, plus Downes and Ward injury updates

His charges travel to Blackpool this weekend.

Lambert’s competition for the September award are Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton, Hull’s Grant McCann and Doncaster’s Darren Moore.

MORE: Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 EFL Trophy win over Gillingham

Lincoln and Hull sit first and second in the table, with a perfect record from four games, while Doncaster are fifth.

The winner will be announced on Friday morning.

