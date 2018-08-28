Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

‘This is just my way’ – Lambert insists contrasts with Hurst are not conscious

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 November 2018

Paul Lambert was an animated figure on the touchline for his first game in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Paul Lambert was an animated figure on the touchline for his first game in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert insists he has not consciously set about trying to do the opposite of predecessor Paul Hurst.

Paul Hurst was sacked after winning just one of his 15 games in charge. Photo: PagepixPaul Hurst was sacked after winning just one of his 15 games in charge. Photo: Pagepix

The rock-bottom Blues produced a vastly improved performance in Lambert’s first game at the helm when drawing 1-1 at home with Preston last weekend.

Today, they will look to cut the five point gap to Championship safety when taking on fellow-strugglers Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

“If any players make mistakes it’s my fault; it’s no problem, none whatsoever,” said Lambert.

MORE: ‘Maybe our hardest game of the season’ – Reading boss Clement on battle of the bottom two

“They have to go and enjoy the game and have to go and play with courage. Any mistakes are my fault, it’s not a problem.

“I’m telling them how to play my way. If they win, they get the credit; if they lose, I’ll take every bit of responsibility.”

MORE: Ipswich Town U18s draw Wingate & Finchley or Andover Town in FA Youth Cup third round

That approach is in direct contrast to Hurst, who often spoke about players needing to prove themselves and take more responsibility for the club’s poor run of form.

MORE: Ipswich Town loan trio all eligible to play in FA Cup this weekend

Training under Hurst was heavily fitness and gym-based, but Lambert and his new backroom team of Stuart Taylor, Matt Gill, Jim Henry and Jimmy Walker have tried to inject some fun and made the sessions more football orientated.

Lambert’s touchline demeanour has been at odds to Hurst’s too, with the experienced Scot a passionate figure in the technical area at Portman Road last weekend.

MORE: Big interview: Skuse on Lambert impact, applause for Roberts and the pain of relegation

“I don’t really ask about or get involved with what happened before because I can’t affect it,” said Lambert, who got the players in earlier for last weekend’s game for some extra team bonding over lunch before inviting club legends Terry Butcher, George Burley and John Wark to watch training on Wednesday.

“There’s no point in comparing. It’s not fair on anybody and I’ve got no grievance against anybody – this is just my way.

MORE: Dozzell and Chalobah in England U20 squad for game at Colchester, with Bramble handed coaching role

“I just see certain things that I think maybe we can get better at or we can work on. The way we have trained and the way I have been that’s the only way I really know.

“I find it very difficult to sit on my backside during games. That’s just me. I’ve said before, I’ll give 100 per cent. I’ll give it everything I’ve got in my heart, the experience, the drama, the whole anger bit, everything.”

MORE: ‘Great legends of the club should never be dismissed’ – Lambert on meeting with Burley, Butcher and Wark

Lambert took over at Norwich, Blackburn, Wolves and Stoke midway through seasons after all had got off to bad starts.

Asked how he found the mood at Ipswich compared to those clubs when he first arrived, he replied: “Even at Stoke I had some great guys there, they liked to laugh as well, really good guys, I’m still in contact with one or two of the guys, they text me which is nice.

MORE: ‘He’s a huge talent’ – Lambert says Lankester could start the odd game

“But you go in at any club and you have to suss for yourself what’s wrong and what’s right, how you pick them up and what makes them tick and what doesn’t make them tick.

“I think you have to try and suss through that pretty quickly and you tend to find you can push a few buttons more than others. I’ve been really fortunate that I’ve managed some really top, top players.”

Topic Tags:

Live Matchday Live: Town visit Reading for crunch clash ahead of international break

12:00 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town are in action at Reading this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town are in Championship action this afternoon as they take on Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

‘This is just my way’ – Lambert insists contrasts with Hurst are not conscious

10:00 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert was an animated figure on the touchline for his first game in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert insists he has not consciously set about trying to do the opposite of predecessor Paul Hurst.

Video Match preview: Reading v Ipswich Town – All you need to know

06:00
Jordan Roberts is set to lead the line again for Ipswich Town today. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town take on fellow Championship strugglers Reading at the Madejski Stadium this afetrnoon (3pm). STUART WATSON previews the action.

Nostalgia Reading v Ipswich nostalgia: Town beat Reading for their first away win in ten months

09:00 Ross Halls
Alex Mathie celebrates his goal as Town beat Reading 4-1 at Elm Park in 1995

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to October 28, 1995, when Town beat Reading 4-1 at the Elm Park to secure their first away win in ten months.

Lambert’s side to be backed by 2,000-strong Blue Army for crunch Reading clash

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
Town fans at The Den for the match against Millwall Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town will once again be cheered on by an away support of 2,000 when they take on Reading tomorrow.

‘Maybe our hardest game of the season’ - Reading boss Clement on basement battle

Yesterday, 14:00 Andy Warren
Reading manager Paul Clement sees the clash with Ipswich as the hardest of his side's season. Picture: PA

Reading boss Paul Clement is expecting tomorrow’s bottom-of-the-table clash with Ipswich Town to be the ‘hardest game of the season’.

The Ipswich players who could emerge from the shadows and offer Lambert a vital boost

Yesterday, 13:41 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Andy Warren looks at the Ipswich Town players who could emerge and offer Paul Lambert some much needed help.

Ipswich Town loan trio all eligible to play in FA Cup this weekend

Yesterday, 13:17 Stuart Watson
Josh Emmanuel is on loan at Shrewsbury Town this season, having spent last season on loan at Rotherham. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town will allow loan trio Josh Emmanuel, Luke Woolfenden and Ben Morris to feature in the FA Cup for their loan clubs this weekend.

Dozzell and Chalobah in England U20 squad for game at Colchester, with Bramble handed coaching role

Yesterday, 12:18 Stuart Watson
Andre Dozzell has been called up for the England U20 squad for a game against Germany at Colchester. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town duo Andre Dozzell and Trevoh Chalobah have both been included in the England Under-20 squad for an Elite Game against Germany at Colchester United’s Jobserve Community Stadium a week on Monday (7pm ko).

Big interview: Skuse on Lambert impact, applause for Roberts and the pain of relegation

Yesterday, 11:40 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse has experienced the pain of relegation before with Bristol City. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table. Midfielder Cole Skuse talks about the impact of new boss Paul Lambert, an impromptu round of applause for Jordan Roberts and not wanting to experience the pain of relegation again.

Most read

Video WATCH: Dramatic moment car flips and rolls on A11

The car flipping on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom. Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND HERTFORDSHIRE ROADS POLICING UNIT

‘Devoid of ambition’ – Calls to start Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre from scratch

Thousands flock to Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre each year - and is among the biggest in the country Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video ‘Environmental disaster’ – Anger at bid for 21-metre high substation in beauty spot

Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the AONB site where a substation could be built Picture: PETER CHADWICK

‘This is just my way’ – Lambert insists contrasts with Hurst are not conscious

Paul Lambert was an animated figure on the touchline for his first game in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Attacker grabbed woman by the throat and threw her to floor in church

Leon Woods has been jailed for 20 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Man seriously hurt in hit and run crash

The Quayside, Woodbridge, at the junction with Hamblin Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24