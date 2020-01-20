'They're a different type... they're in a Catch-22 situation' - Lambert on loaning out Dobra and El Mizouni

Paul Lambert has said he won't be loaning either Armando Dobra or Idris El Mizouni out during the January transfer window. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Neither Idris El Mizouni nor Armando Dobra are likely to be allowed to leave Ipswich Town on loan this month, with manager Paul Lambert admitting the young duo are too close to the first-team picture.

Armando Dobra battles for the ball during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Armando Dobra battles for the ball during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

The youngsters, aged 18 and 19 respectively, have been involved with Lambert's side at regular intervals during the season, with El Mizouni scoring once in nine appearances and Dobra featuring six times, scoring once and creating two goals for Jordan Roberts in the EFL Trophy.

The Blues are hoping to send a number of their younger players out on loan this month to experience men's football but the Town boss hinted both El Mizouni and Dobra are likely to stay at Portman Road for the rest of the season.

"They're a different type those two kids," Lambert said.

"They've done well. A difficult one for them, they're in that Catch-22 situation where I think they're not too far away (from being in the team) but they're too good for the U23s.

"That's an annoying one that one because I think they've got a bit more to offer."

Striker Aaron Drinan is the most recent Ipswich player to head out on loan, with the Irishman joining Ayr United and helping the Scottish Championship side knock Ross County out of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Paul Lambert watches on with Jack Lankester and Idris El Mizouni as Town U23s beat Cardiff City 3-1 at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Paul Lambert watches on with Jack Lankester and Idris El Mizouni as Town U23s beat Cardiff City 3-1 at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

"He needs men's football, U23s football, and this is just my opinion, U23s football isn't teaching them (young players) anything," Lambert said.

"It's not teaching them the right ways of football, it's not teaching them physicality, it's not teaching them streetwise football, it's not teaching them the real game.

"The real game is a country mile away from U23 football and I think that's where it's lost and that's why I think they need to go and play men's football.

Idris El Mizouni battles for the ball during Ipswich Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy. Photo: ROSS HALLS Idris El Mizouni battles for the ball during Ipswich Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy. Photo: ROSS HALLS

"You can't put somebody out on loan if a team doesn't want you," the Town boss continued.

"If teams want the guys we have to weigh it up to see if it's the right move for them."

Ayr boss Mark Kerr was impressed with Drinan's display during an impressive debut: "Big Aaron has been in three or four days this week and that rawness and willingness to run in behind and just take the hits for us is something we haven't had for a while," he said.