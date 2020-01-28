E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'We won't get that money' - Lambert on Bialkowski sale and what might happen before Friday's transfer deadline

PUBLISHED: 23:12 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 23:12 28 January 2020

Paul Lambert during the warm-up at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix

Paul Lambert during the warm-up at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he is not expecting much transfer activity - in or out - before Friday's 11pm transfer deadline.

The Blues sold Bartosz Bialkowski to Millwall yesterday for a fee understood to be in the region of £900k. Asked if that might enable him to go out and strengthen his promotion-chasing League One squad, Lambert replied: "No, we won't get that (money). As I said before, it's not going to come back in. That's over a period of time. We don't have the money to go and spend."

Asked if that meant there would be no additions, the Blues boss said: "Not for money. We can't. Unless something comes up. Marcus (Evans) might say 'okay that's feasible to do', but we can't go out and get anybody. We need to see.

"You're getting players that teams don't want or guys that are not fit. That's the problem with January."

Asked about midfielder Jon Nolan (who came on as a substitute in tonight's 1-0 loss at Rotherham) being linked to Blackpool, Lambert said: "No, that doesn't make sense. There's nobody going to go. I've not heard anything from any manager. If I hear from a manager it's different, but I haven't heard from a manager."

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Snow warning as temperatures set to dip across Suffolk

Could snow come to Suffolk next week? Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Northern bypass backing fractures as two councils withdraw support

The northern bypass project has taken a decisive hit after Mid Suffolk and East Suffolk councils withdrew their support just hours after consultation results were published. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Lorry driver accused of trying to pervert course of justice after fatal crash

Dan-constantin Caraza appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘We won’t get that money’ – Lambert on Bialkowski sale and what might happen before Friday’s transfer deadline

Paul Lambert during the warm-up at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix

‘It just wasn’t our night’ – Lambert on Town’s 1-0 defeat at Rotherham and Huws’ injury

Paul Lambert isn't pleased with his side's first half showing at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix
Drive 24