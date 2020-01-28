'We won't get that money' - Lambert on Bialkowski sale and what might happen before Friday's transfer deadline

Paul Lambert during the warm-up at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he is not expecting much transfer activity - in or out - before Friday's 11pm transfer deadline.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues sold Bartosz Bialkowski to Millwall yesterday for a fee understood to be in the region of £900k. Asked if that might enable him to go out and strengthen his promotion-chasing League One squad, Lambert replied: "No, we won't get that (money). As I said before, it's not going to come back in. That's over a period of time. We don't have the money to go and spend."

Asked if that meant there would be no additions, the Blues boss said: "Not for money. We can't. Unless something comes up. Marcus (Evans) might say 'okay that's feasible to do', but we can't go out and get anybody. We need to see.

"You're getting players that teams don't want or guys that are not fit. That's the problem with January."

Asked about midfielder Jon Nolan (who came on as a substitute in tonight's 1-0 loss at Rotherham) being linked to Blackpool, Lambert said: "No, that doesn't make sense. There's nobody going to go. I've not heard anything from any manager. If I hear from a manager it's different, but I haven't heard from a manager."