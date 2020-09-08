‘He’s got to play all the time now’ – Lambert on Bishop’s encouraging start
PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 September 2020
Stephen Waller
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says Teddy Bishop can only be considered a ‘really good player’ once he’s proven his durability again.
The 24-year-old produced an impressive performance in the recent friendly defeat to West Ham (friendly) and followed it up with another eye-catching display of dribbling in Saturday’s comfortable 3-0 victory against Bristol Rovers in the EFL Cup.
It’s left supporters keeping everything crossed that the twinkle-towed midfielder can finally stay fit following several years of various injury set-backs.
Since being a key man in the team which claimed a Championship play-off place back in 2014/15, the academy graduate has started just 25 league games across five seasons.
“My opinion is that Bish has to play games here, he can’t stop-start all the time the way it’s been for the last few years,” said Lambert, speaking ahead of tonight’s EFL Trophy group game against Arsenal.
“The lad’s got to play, but when he plays like that and he stays injury free, he’s one hell of a player. But he’s got to play all the time.
“There’s no point in saying you’re a really good player if you’re not playing. Everybody’s a good player if they don’t play. He’s got to play and he’s got to do that every single week and turn it out and turn it out and have consistency.”
