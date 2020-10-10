‘That was football from the training ground’ – Lambert on 4-1 win at Blackpool

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert warned that there is still ‘a long, long way to go’ after his side returned to the top of the League One table with a ruthless 4-1 win at Blackpool this afternoon.

Gwion Edwards was a constant threat down the left, scoring twice and providing one assist, while Luke Chambers and Teddy Bishop both chipped in with a goal and assist.

The Blues were 3-0 up at the break and, even though Gary Madine pulled one back on the hour, Edwards’ fine touch and finish sealed a fully deserved win in the 80th minute.

“I thought we were brilliant, I really did,” said Lambert, whose side have started the league campaign with three wins and a draw.

“The football we played was really, really good. This is a difficult place to come to, but we played a really good game against a good team.

“The goals were one of the things we worked on in training, so I’m really pleased with that. I just think, all round, we deserved it.”

Chambers put Town in front with the sweetest of strikes in the 16th minute. It capped a slick move that started with Abdre Dozzell’s zipped pass through the middle, Oli Hawkins’ lay-off and Edwards’ run and cross.

“That was football from the training ground,” said Lambert. “It was a great move right from the back. We worked on that during the week. It was a great strike and Luke, to be fair, is playing really, really well.

“There was a lot of good movement and a lot of good things to look back on. We deserved to win.”

Bishop set up Edwards with a well-weighted pass for 2-0 in the 36th minute, then netted a killer third himself right on half-time after a driving run at the defence.

“He’s playing ever so well Bish,” said Lambert. “We just took him off because he’s got a sore back, but he’ll be okay.”

After Gary Madine stabbed home in the 60th minute, Blackpool did have a spell of pressure. Town always looked a threat on the counter though and Edwards sealed victory after taking Chambers’ crossfield pass in his stride superbly and firing home inside the near post yet again.

“We knew they would maybe go a bit more direct after half-time,” said Lambert. “That’s maybe not their game, but they went more direct to the big lad (Gary Madine) up front, got the goal and had a few crosses, but that’s normal when a team has a wee go back at you. I always thought we looked really dangerous on the attack though.

“Gwion was a threat coming in from the left on his right foot – his two goals were excellent. The touch he had for his second goal was terrific. He’s playing really well and got a few goals for us (four now this season). I’m happy for him.

“We just gave Freddie (Sears) a rest because it’s been so many games for him coming back from an injury.”

Lambert added: “We’re playing really well. We look really good football wise, really good. It’s one and two-touch passing. We’re a threat, definitely. We’re in a good place at the minute.”

Asked if being top of the table after four games means anything, the Blues replied: “No! It just looks a little bit better, but it doesn’t mean anything.

“I just think we’re playing really good football. The football we are playing is really good. I’m happy with how we are going. We look really comfortable, but there is a long, long way to go.”

On the display of left-back Myles Kenlock, who came into the side for the injured Stephen Ward, Lambert said: “I thought Myles was excellent. First half very, very good. Second half was good. He’s a kid who’s not played many games and he came in and did really well.”

Explaining the absence of Jon Nolan, who was replaced in the team by Emyr Huws, Lambert said: “We lost Jon Nolan yesterday, it’s just a precautionary thing with his calf and hopefully he’ll be back next week (for Accrington Stanley at home). But the guys that came in have done really good. Emyr has not played a game for a long time, so I’m happy with how everybody is playing.”