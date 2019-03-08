'It was the right call... There's logic behind it' - Lambert on why he rested captain Chambers

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured ahead of the Ipswich Town v AFC Wimbledon match.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has explained his decision to drop captain Luke Chambers to the bench for tonight's 2-1 home win against AFC Wimbledon.

It was only the third time the 33-year-old defender has been a substitute for the Blues since arriving at the club way back in 2012.

James Wilson replaced him, the recent free agent addition partnering youngster Luke Woolfenden at the heart of defence, with Cole Skuse taking the armband.

"It wasn't a big decision, no," said Lambert. "Because I've only got three centre-halves as it stands at the minute. If we run the risk of one getting injured then we'd only have two to see us through so many games.

"I have to be fair to everybody else. If you don't play for a long time then it takes you three or four games to get up to speed.

"James Wilson has done great, Luke Woolfenden has done great and Luke (Chambers) has done great. That (rotation) will happen throughout the season because I only have three.

"It's different when Toto (Nsiala) is back because then we'll have four."

He added: "It was the right call because we need everybody up to speed fitness wise.

"I said from day one I would rotate because we could have 60 games. If we have somebody playing 35 games and somebody else playing three and then the centre-half that plays 35 games is out for seven weeks then it's difficult to get the one that's played three up to speed.

"There's logic behind it. It was the right decision."