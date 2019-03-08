E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'It was the right call... There's logic behind it' - Lambert on why he rested captain Chambers

PUBLISHED: 23:16 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 23:18 20 August 2019

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured ahead of the Ipswich Town v AFC Wimbledon match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured ahead of the Ipswich Town v AFC Wimbledon match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has explained his decision to drop captain Luke Chambers to the bench for tonight's 2-1 home win against AFC Wimbledon.

It was only the third time the 33-year-old defender has been a substitute for the Blues since arriving at the club way back in 2012.

James Wilson replaced him, the recent free agent addition partnering youngster Luke Woolfenden at the heart of defence, with Cole Skuse taking the armband.

"It wasn't a big decision, no," said Lambert. "Because I've only got three centre-halves as it stands at the minute. If we run the risk of one getting injured then we'd only have two to see us through so many games.

"I have to be fair to everybody else. If you don't play for a long time then it takes you three or four games to get up to speed.

"James Wilson has done great, Luke Woolfenden has done great and Luke (Chambers) has done great. That (rotation) will happen throughout the season because I only have three.

"It's different when Toto (Nsiala) is back because then we'll have four."

He added: "It was the right call because we need everybody up to speed fitness wise.

"I said from day one I would rotate because we could have 60 games. If we have somebody playing 35 games and somebody else playing three and then the centre-half that plays 35 games is out for seven weeks then it's difficult to get the one that's played three up to speed.

"There's logic behind it. It was the right decision."

Most Read

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Most Read

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘It was the right call... There’s logic behind it’ – Lambert on why he rested captain Chambers

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured ahead of the Ipswich Town v AFC Wimbledon match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in the dramatic 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon

James Norwood heads Town level at 1-1. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘The emotion of crowd drove us forwards’ – Lambert on last-gasp win against AFC Wimbledon

Town manager Paul Lambert celebrates the 2-1 victory. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon

Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal to give Town a 2-1 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

AFC Sudbury squander chances galore as visiting Seasiders claim derby win

Felixstowe's Isaac Skubich prepares to cross the ball, with team-mate Henry Barley in support, against AFC Sudbury. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists