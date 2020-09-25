E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘It’s easy to pick’ – Lambert on Downes selection dilemma

PUBLISHED: 10:45 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 25 September 2020

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert speaks with substitute Flynn Downes ahead of bringing him on against Fulham. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert speaks with substitute Flynn Downes ahead of bringing him on against Fulham. Photo: Steve Waller

Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert admits Flynn Downes has given him a decision to make ahead of tomorrow’s League One visit of Rochdale.

Flynn Downes made impressive cameo displays against Fulham and Bristol Rovers last week. Photo: PagepixFlynn Downes made impressive cameo displays against Fulham and Bristol Rovers last week. Photo: Pagepix

Downes, who handed in a transfer request after Town turned down two bids for him from Crystal Palace, was left out of the squad for the opening three competitive games.

Clear the air talks subsequently saw him return to the fold and he produced a reminder of his quality with two impressive substitute performances against Fulham and Bristol Rovers last week.

Whether that’s enough for the 21-year-old to be put back in the starting XI this weekend remains to be seen given Jon Nolan, Andre Dozzell and Teddy Bishop have all started the campaign in good form.

MORE: Will he be back before Christmas? - Lambert on Vincent-Young injury as Woolfenden returns to training

“The way he’s played in the last two games, I never expected anything different from Flynn,” said Lambert.

“Look, we’ve touched on it before with what was going on in his head and what was happening. Now, let’s just let that lad go and play football. That’s when he’s at his happiest and at his best.

“Flynn has given me a decision for tomorrow with the way he played.

“But he also knows the guys in front are playing unbelievably well – Bishop, Nolan, Dozzell... Even Emyr Huws, when he’s come on, has done well.”

MORE: Lambert keen on new winger as Town boss tries to avoid ‘unfair’ burden on Lankester

There’s a similar selection headache in defence. Luke Woolfenden is available again after missing the last three games with a groin injury, while Mark McGuinness has arrived on loan from Arsenal. Toto Nsiala and James Wilson have performed well at the heart of the back line over the last the games though.

“You can’t rest on what happened last season and what you’ve done before, it’s the here and now where you’ve got to perform,” said Lambert, when asked if the likes of Woolfenden and Downes have got a fight on their hands to get back in the side.

MORE: McGuinness in and Ndaba out – Lambert explains the thinking

“The team is playing really, really well, playing some exciting football and winning games. You have to fight to get in.

“I think the ones not playing at the minute recognise how well the guys are playing.”

However, when asked how difficult it was to pick his team this weekend, the Blues boss replied: “No, it’s easy to pick. There’s not a problem there, that’s for sure.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

MOD explains why helicopters spent three hours flying over Suffolk village

Apache helicopters were spotted over Rendlesham for several hours. Stock image Picture: SU ANDERSON

Swing bridge fault causes train disruption between Lowestoft and Ipswich

Greater Anglia trains are currently unable to run between Lowestoft and Oulton Broad South. PHOTO: Charlotte Bond

Cruise line’s major new Ipswich building unveiled

Fred Olsen's new headquarters on Whitehouse Road, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID LAM

Pandemic crisis prompts ‘huge’ interest in rural properties

Ferry Farm, which is set in 31 acres in Sutton near Woodbridge Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS

Man warned he could be jailed after smuggling phones into a prison

A man who smuggled phones in Highpoint prison, near Stradishall, has been warned he faces jail Picture: ARCHANT