E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘If it was me, I’d have played’ – Lambert on Downes’ request not to face Bristol Rovers

PUBLISHED: 11:14 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 04 September 2020

Wantaway midfielder Flynn Downes has been told to 'clear his head' by Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Wantaway midfielder Flynn Downes has been told to 'clear his head' by Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed that he had picked Flynn Downes to face Bristol Rovers in tomorrow’s season opener at Portman Road, but the wantaway midfielder told him he ‘wasn’t in the right frame of mind’ to play.

Downes handed in a transfer request earlier this week after Town rejected a second offer for him from Premier League club Crystal Palace. It’s understood that bid was shy of £2m and that the two clubs are a long way apart in terms of their valuations of the player.

“What happened was that Flynn came to me yesterday and said he wasn’t in the right frame of mind to play the game,” explained Lambert.

“I understood it. I took him out the firing line because his welfare is important to me.

MORE: ‘Do I look as if I feel under pressure?’ – Lambert on season ahead

“If it was me, I’d have played, beacause he was playing well in training and he was playing well in pre-season.

“I’d named him in the team but had to change it obviously.

“When he came to me yesterday, told me how he felt, I had a duty of care to him as a person. Also, I need players who want to play for the club, which is important.”

Lambert continued: “I know the transfer request has been put in. He’s 21 years of age. I don’t know who is advising him, I really don’t. But my duty to care to him is huge.

“The lad is only 21 and this is the first time this has happened to him.

MORE: ‘I’ve picked a strong team from what’s available’ – Injury latest ahead of tomorrow’s Bristol Rovers clash

“I’ve given him a few days off to try and get his head clear and I’ll have another chat with him on Monday when he comes back in.”

He added: “Until a club puts an offer in for Flynn, or any of our players for that matter, that we sit fit... Well (owner) Marcus (Evans) doesn’t have to budge if he doesn’t really want to.”

Asked what he thought Downes was worth in the current market, Lambert said: “To be honest, I don’t know any valuation of players any more with the way the game is. But it’s a Premier League team and the money was absolutely nowhere near what I think Flynn could potentially be.

“Marcus doesn’t have to budge if he doesn’t want to. I feel a bit for Flynn because he’s stuck in the middle. I know what it’s like, I’ve been there.

MORE: Lambert on Norwood future and the need to trim large squad

“But if somebody doesn’t come up with the figure then the owner doesn’t have to budge. The owner is a wealthy, wealthy guy and he doesn’t have to budge if he feels the offer isn’t right.”

Lambert was then asked whether, if the club did eventually cash in on Downes, he would expect that money to be reinvested in the squad.

He said: “You’d like to think so. If you sell any player you’d like to think it will come back into the club. But I understand the whole pandemic thing has crashed into everything here.

“That’s a dialogue one. This is certainly not a normal situation.”

After tomorrow’s game, there will still be seven more matches before the domestic transfer window shuts.

Asked if he will be picking Downes for those games, Lambert replied: Yes. And as I’ve said, until somebody meets the valuation or makes a realistic offer then Marcus doesn’t have to budge.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘If it was me, I’d have played’ – Lambert on Downes’ request not to face Bristol Rovers

Wantaway midfielder Flynn Downes has been told to 'clear his head' by Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Lambert on Norwood future and the need to trim large squad

James Norwood returned to action in a pre-season friendly at Cambridge United last weekend. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Stand by for Nandi v Dave Grohl - Round Two!

Nandi Bushell drums to Dave Grohl's Dead End Friends, with the star playing his version in his original challenge to her, Picture: JOHN BUSHELL

‘I’d like exams to go ahead’ - Ipswich headteacher on next year’s GCSEs

Craig DCunha - executive headteacher at Chantry Academy and Hillside Primary School, which are part of the Active Learning Trust. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN