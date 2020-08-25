E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Luke Chambers knows it’s sloppy... he won’t do it again’ – Lambert on Town’s 4-1 defeat to West Ham

PUBLISHED: 17:16 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 25 August 2020

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during the West Ham game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during the West Ham game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he’s really happy with how his team are playing in pre-season following this afternoon’s 4-1 defeat to West Ham at Portman Road.

Just like in Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Tottenham, the Blues had some encouraging moments as they played with intensity and identity against Premier League opposition who have had far less time off from competitive action.

However, it was a similar story as mistakes at the back were punished – French striker Seb Haller bagging a hat-trick, as well as hitting the post and also spurning two gilt-edged chances.

“Football wise I’m really, really happy with the way we are playing,” said Lambert, whose side pulled a goal back through Freddie Sears before conceding twice during a mad five minute second half spell.

“The third and fourth goals you can’t legislate for – they’re errors. Tomas (Holy) maybe lost his bearings a bit for the third (misjudging a cross), then the fourth is just sloppiness (from Luke Chambers, as he turned into trouble in the box).

MORE: ‘Offensively good, defensively awful’ - Town fans react to West Ham pre-season defeat

“But that’s rustiness. After five months of that can happen. You’d rather get them out the way now than having them when it starts for real.”

Asked if it would take time for his players to master playing out from the back, the Blues boss said: “Not really because we started this way when I first came in, so the lads know it, they know the movements of it. There was a lot of good stuff there today. I’m really happy with the way we’ve played with the ball against two Premier League teams. Especially first half when I thought we were excellent.

“Let’s just cut out the errors and see what happens.”

Asked if he thought he had the right type of defenders to play out from the back, Lambert replied: “I do. (Toto) Nsiala has been really good since we’ve come back, I think he’s been excellent. Luke Wilson has just come back from injury. (Luke) Woolfenden I think has got to start to get going and start to perform.

MORE: Player reports: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-1 pre-season loss to West Ham

“I’ll take responsibility (for mistakes). It’s no problem, absolutely no problem. We try to make the guys better footballers. Mistakes can happen because five months off is a really long time. Luke (Chambers) knows it’s sloppy, but he’ll not do it again. He may as well do it now.

“Everybody knows. You don’t need to be Einstein to work out where the mistakes came from today. But football-wise and the way we handled the ball, I’m really, really pleased.”

Town’s pre-season continues with a game at lower league opposition on Saturday before the 2020/21 campaign starts with an EFL Cup tie against Bristol Rovers at Portman Road on September 5.

“Those that didn’t get minutes today will be involved on Saturday,” said Lambert, with the likes of Kane Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, Myles Kenlock, Cole Skuse, Jack Lankester, Oli Hawkins and James Norwood all watching from the stands.

“Gwion Edwards came off with a little groin thing, but hopefully it’s not too bad.

MORE: Ipswich Town 1-4 West Ham United: Blues well-beaten as mistakes are punished in Portman Road loss

“Norwood trained well this morning. We’ll give him a full week’s training and see how he is for Saturday.

“Hawkins is settling in really well. Myles felt a little thigh strain in training this morning, so we’ll see how he is.

“Kane had a little niggle in his Achilles but he’s fine, I just didn’t want to take a chance with him. Woolfy’s fine, he’ll play on Saturday.

“James Wilson was out for a couple of weeks with a calf problem but is back training. We’ll have most of them back soon.”

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Recap: Four goals in five minutes during crazy spell as Hammers win Portman Road clash

Aaron Drinan and Freddie Sears look to slow the progress of Andriy Yarmolenko. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

