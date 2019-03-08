'It was horrific viewing' - Lambert on Nydam injury at Notts County

Matt Byard goes to the aid of the injured Tristan Nydam at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert said Tristan Nydam's dislocated ankle injury was 'horrific viewing' during tonight's 1-1 friendly draw at Notts County.

The ambulance arrives at Meadow Lane to take Tristan Nydam to hospital Picture Pagepix The ambulance arrives at Meadow Lane to take Tristan Nydam to hospital Picture Pagepix

The 19-year-old let out an audible yelp of pain after coming off worst in a challenge with Dion Kelly-Evans early in the second half.

With his team-mates visibly shaken, there was a seven-minute delay as Nydam was carefully stretchered from the field.

"It was horrific viewing," said Lambert. "There's no blame attached to the lad from Notts County, it was just a real unfortunate incident.

"We don't know the true extent of the damage but it looks like he's dislocated his ankle. We'll just have to wait and see how long it's going to be.

"He's gone to hospital. It wasn't nice viewing but there's no blame attached.

"He'd been playing well but that's football. It's a contact sport but it's unfortunate that these things happen."

Veteran striker Nathan Tyson put the National League hosts in front just before the break, with Kayden Jackson netting a 66th minute equaliser.

"Another goal for Kayden (his fourth of pre-season), which is good, and a good performance from a young team because a lot of lads never travelled and were left at the training ground," said Lambert.

"It was another good 90 minutes and it was good for them. It will do well for their development."

Lambert gave a half each to centre-half trialists Jon Guthrie and James Wilson. They played alongside youngsters Luke Woolfenden and Corrie Ndaba respectively.

"I thought they did fine," said Lambert.

"There wasn't anything untoward with any of the two guys and I thought they applied themselves well when they came into the team.

"We have to wait and see over the next 10 days or so.

"They're just in to train and we're looking at them to see where they are.

"It's really difficult when you come in on trial. I've done it before myself and it's hard.

"You have to hope things go your way and that it's the right time and the right moment. But the two lads did really well.

"Transfers are with Marcus (Evans) and Lee (O'Neill), trying to get them through. They know who we want to try and get in so it's over to Lee and Marcus now."