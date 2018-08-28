‘We’ve got to be careful’ – Lambert on fit-again duo Huws and Bishop

Teddy Bishop played the first half as Ipswich Town's U23s drew 2-2 with Cardiff at Portman Road on Monday. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he will resist the temptation to call upon fit-again duo Emyr Huws and Teddy Bishop too soon.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emyr Huws hasn't featured for Ipswich Town's first team since December 2017. Photo: Ross Halls Emyr Huws hasn't featured for Ipswich Town's first team since December 2017. Photo: Ross Halls

The creative midfield duo have both been influential players for the Blues in the past, with homegrown youngster Bishop bursting on the scene during the play-off season of 2014/15 and Huws having a positive impact during his initial loan spell from Cardiff at the back end of the 2016/17 campaign.

Both have had their fair share of injuries in their short careers though and both have been sidelined since December 2017 due to hamstring and knee issues respectively that ultimately required surgery.

MORE: Lambert wants a striker

Both have suffered set-backs on their road to recovery this season, but are currently training fully and Bishop played the first half as the Under-23s drew 2-2 with Cardiff at Portman Road on Monday afternoon.

Teddy Bishop and Emyr Huws were both able to take part in training for Paul Lambert's first week in charge. Photo: Ross Halls Teddy Bishop and Emyr Huws were both able to take part in training for Paul Lambert's first week in charge. Photo: Ross Halls

Lambert was asked at last week’s Supporters’ Club AGM how long it might be before the duo would be able to help a Town team that is currently five points adrift of everyone else at the foot of the Championship table.

He said: “Huws I think is a really good player. I watched him at Man City a long time ago and I think he’s a really top footballer.

Welsh international Emyr Huws celebrates a goal at Aston Villa in February 2017. Photo: Pagepix Welsh international Emyr Huws celebrates a goal at Aston Villa in February 2017. Photo: Pagepix

MORE: Bishop returns to action for Under 23s

“He’s been out long a hell of a long time, but if we can keep him fit he can be a big asset with the way he plays the game.

Teddy Bishop runs at the Derby defence in 2014. The then teenager played a key role as Mick McCarthy's men secured a play-off place. Photo: Pagepix Teddy Bishop runs at the Derby defence in 2014. The then teenager played a key role as Mick McCarthy's men secured a play-off place. Photo: Pagepix

“But you can’t throw him in after a long-term injury because you don’t want him to break down. We’ll try and get him to a level where he can sustain playing game after game after game.”

He continued: “Bishop is the same – a really good player who has also had a long-term injury.

Town fans celebrate as Emyr Huws wheels away after scoring to give Ipswich Town a 3-1 victory over Newcastle in April 2017. Photo: Steve Waller Town fans celebrate as Emyr Huws wheels away after scoring to give Ipswich Town a 3-1 victory over Newcastle in April 2017. Photo: Steve Waller

“We’ve got to be careful that we don’t throw them in and they break down. With the position we’re in we need everybody to be bang at it. We can’t carry anybody if they are not 100%.”

MORE: Should Roberts keep his place?

Teddy Bishop hasn't featured in a Championship game for Ipswich Town since rupturing his hamstring in the Boxing Day 2017 home clash with QPR. Photo: Steve Waller Teddy Bishop hasn't featured in a Championship game for Ipswich Town since rupturing his hamstring in the Boxing Day 2017 home clash with QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

The other central midfielder who has been sidelined for a long period is Tom Adeyemi. The 27-year-old hasn’t featured since October 2017 and last month underwent Achilles surgery.

“I’ve worked with Tom before,” said Lambert, who handed the then teenager two league starts and nine substitute appearances when Norwich were promoted from League One in 2009/10.

“I know what he’s like, he’s got a really good attitude and wants to do well. He’ll be back, hopefully, in January time.”