Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

‘We’ve got to be careful’ – Lambert on fit-again duo Huws and Bishop

PUBLISHED: 16:30 06 November 2018

Teddy Bishop played the first half as Ipswich Town's U23s drew 2-2 with Cardiff at Portman Road on Monday. Photo: Ross Halls

Teddy Bishop played the first half as Ipswich Town's U23s drew 2-2 with Cardiff at Portman Road on Monday. Photo: Ross Halls

Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he will resist the temptation to call upon fit-again duo Emyr Huws and Teddy Bishop too soon.

Emyr Huws hasn't featured for Ipswich Town's first team since December 2017. Photo: Ross HallsEmyr Huws hasn't featured for Ipswich Town's first team since December 2017. Photo: Ross Halls

The creative midfield duo have both been influential players for the Blues in the past, with homegrown youngster Bishop bursting on the scene during the play-off season of 2014/15 and Huws having a positive impact during his initial loan spell from Cardiff at the back end of the 2016/17 campaign.

Both have had their fair share of injuries in their short careers though and both have been sidelined since December 2017 due to hamstring and knee issues respectively that ultimately required surgery.

MORE: Lambert wants a striker

Both have suffered set-backs on their road to recovery this season, but are currently training fully and Bishop played the first half as the Under-23s drew 2-2 with Cardiff at Portman Road on Monday afternoon.

Teddy Bishop and Emyr Huws were both able to take part in training for Paul Lambert's first week in charge. Photo: Ross HallsTeddy Bishop and Emyr Huws were both able to take part in training for Paul Lambert's first week in charge. Photo: Ross Halls

Lambert was asked at last week’s Supporters’ Club AGM how long it might be before the duo would be able to help a Town team that is currently five points adrift of everyone else at the foot of the Championship table.

He said: “Huws I think is a really good player. I watched him at Man City a long time ago and I think he’s a really top footballer.

Welsh international Emyr Huws celebrates a goal at Aston Villa in February 2017. Photo: PagepixWelsh international Emyr Huws celebrates a goal at Aston Villa in February 2017. Photo: Pagepix

MORE: Bishop returns to action for Under 23s

“He’s been out long a hell of a long time, but if we can keep him fit he can be a big asset with the way he plays the game.

Teddy Bishop runs at the Derby defence in 2014. The then teenager played a key role as Mick McCarthy's men secured a play-off place. Photo: PagepixTeddy Bishop runs at the Derby defence in 2014. The then teenager played a key role as Mick McCarthy's men secured a play-off place. Photo: Pagepix

“But you can’t throw him in after a long-term injury because you don’t want him to break down. We’ll try and get him to a level where he can sustain playing game after game after game.”

He continued: “Bishop is the same – a really good player who has also had a long-term injury.

Town fans celebrate as Emyr Huws wheels away after scoring to give Ipswich Town a 3-1 victory over Newcastle in April 2017. Photo: Steve WallerTown fans celebrate as Emyr Huws wheels away after scoring to give Ipswich Town a 3-1 victory over Newcastle in April 2017. Photo: Steve Waller

“We’ve got to be careful that we don’t throw them in and they break down. With the position we’re in we need everybody to be bang at it. We can’t carry anybody if they are not 100%.”

MORE: Should Roberts keep his place?

Teddy Bishop hasn't featured in a Championship game for Ipswich Town since rupturing his hamstring in the Boxing Day 2017 home clash with QPR. Photo: Steve WallerTeddy Bishop hasn't featured in a Championship game for Ipswich Town since rupturing his hamstring in the Boxing Day 2017 home clash with QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

The other central midfielder who has been sidelined for a long period is Tom Adeyemi. The 27-year-old hasn’t featured since October 2017 and last month underwent Achilles surgery.

“I’ve worked with Tom before,” said Lambert, who handed the then teenager two league starts and nine substitute appearances when Norwich were promoted from League One in 2009/10.

“I know what he’s like, he’s got a really good attitude and wants to do well. He’ll be back, hopefully, in January time.”

Topic Tags:

Opinion Can Ipswich Town escape relegation? Here are seven reasons to be positive

5 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Jordan Roberts impressed as a makeshift striker against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are five points adrift of everybody else at the foot of the Championship table. STUART WATSON outlines seven reasons why the Blues can escape danger under new boss Paul Lambert.

‘We’ve got to be careful’ – Lambert on fit-again duo Huws and Bishop

Yesterday, 16:30 Stuart Watson
Teddy Bishop played the first half as Ipswich Town's U23s drew 2-2 with Cardiff at Portman Road on Monday. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he will resist the temptation to call upon fit-again duo Emyr Huws and Teddy Bishop too soon.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Whymark scores four as Town put seven past West Brom

Yesterday, 15:00 Ross Halls
Trevor Whymark scored four on this day in 1976

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Trevor Whymark scoring four goals in a big win over West Brom.

‘He’ll quickly cut out the silly mistakes’ - Marshall backs Lambert to be a success at Town

Yesterday, 12:16 Stuart Watson
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of his first match in charge on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Andy Marshall believes Paul Lambert has all the qualities to be a success as Ipswich Town manager.

Lambert adds ex-U’s stopper Walker to backroom team at Town

Yesterday, 11:55 Mark Heath
Goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker has joined Pual Lambert's backroom team at Portman Road. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has added goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker to his backroom team at Portman Road.

Lambert wants a striker in January, but knows goal problem needs to be fixed before then

Yesterday, 06:00 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears sends Preston keeper Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert believes the team can find a way to score goals before the January transfer window comes around.

Kings of Anglia - A bright start, nagging worries and the chance of Town beating the drop

Mon, 17:00 Andy Warren
The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with the latest episode of the King’s of Anglia podcast.

Opinion A pleasure to watch, Bishop’s return and Nsiala in action - observations as Under 23s draw with Cardiff

Mon, 14:52 Andy Warren
Jack Lankester celebrates opening the scoring for Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

Andy Warren gives his observations from Ipswich Town Unders 23’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City at Portman Road this afternoon.

Orient break Tractor Girls’ hearts with late leveller

Mon, 14:09 Kieren Standley
Zoe Cossey celebrates her goal with Toni-Anne Wayne Picture: ROSS HALLS

National League Division One South East

Leyton Orient 2

Ipswich Town 2

Leyton Orient scored a stunning equaliser with seconds remaining as Ipswich Town Women were held to a 2-2 draw at Mile End Stadium, writes Kieren Standley.

Poll Roberts hopes he’s done enough to keep his place... but he knows the goals must come

Mon, 13:31 Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Roberts hopes he has done enough to earn an extended stay in the Ipswich Town side but the former Crawley man knows the Blues’ strikers need to find their shooting boots as they bid to stay in the Championship.

Most read

Opinion Can Ipswich Town escape relegation? Here are seven reasons to be positive

Jordan Roberts impressed as a makeshift striker against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Man denies breaking into Suffolk museum and stealing artefacts

Museum of East Anglian Life director Jenny Cousins following the alleged raid Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘We’ve got to be careful’ – Lambert on fit-again duo Huws and Bishop

Teddy Bishop played the first half as Ipswich Town's U23s drew 2-2 with Cardiff at Portman Road on Monday. Photo: Ross Halls

Will the Orwell Bridge be closed this morning?

The Orwell Bridge is facing closure this morning after high winds were forecast for coastal areas in the south of England. Picture: ARCHANT

Could Suffolk’s rural towns lose their free parking?

Fears have been raised that parking in places such as Sudbury could cost more Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Breaking News Search for missing man called-off after body found in Calais

Peter Hyatt has been reported missing from his Clacton home Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24