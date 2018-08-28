Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘The goal was a really poor one’ – Lambert reflects on last-gasp defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

PUBLISHED: 18:06 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:06 02 February 2019

Town manager Paul Lambert watches on during the Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town manager Paul Lambert watches on during the Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was once again left frustrated by the referee, but admitted that his team still shouldn’t have conceded a last minute goal in today’s 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Blues struggled to create many openings in a largely scrappy game and were only level come the closing stages thanks to keeper Bartosz Bialkowski and some profligacy by the visitors.

Town did liven up in the final 15 minutes, but it was the Owls who scored in the 90th minute as substitute Lucas Joao converted Adam Reach’s low cross.

“Sheffield Wednesday were better than us first half and could have been a couple of goals up. We rode the storm,” admitted Lambert, whose team are now eight points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table with 16 games to go.

“First half we waited for things to happen rather than make things happen.

“Second half we regrouped, we got a foothold in it, but the goal was a really poor one to lose – especially at that time in the game.”

Ipswich were on the end of a couple of highly controversial decisions from referee Keith Stroud in their 2-1 loss at Aston Villa last weekend and again were left feeling hard done by today after Oliver Langford did not penalise a Michael Hector challenge in the build-up to the winner.

The home fans voiced their anger and Town goalkeeper coach Jimmy Walker was booked for his protests.

“I thought there was a foul,” said Lambert. “It was a strong challenge. In the modern day game now you blow on somebody and it’s a foul. Looking at it, I think it’s a foul. That’s my view on it, but the referee is in a good position to see it and he called it the way he saw it.

“We still shouldn’t have lost the goal.”

With Reach going around the outside of Kenlock before pulling the back for Joaoa, Lambert added: “Myles should have done better with it. That’s the reality. He’s a young lad learning his trade. He’s 22 years old and he’ll learn from it. But he probably should have done better.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 eastbound near Copdock blocked following multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the A14 eastbound between Copdock and Wherstead Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

WATCH: The touching message Manchester City star sent to dying Suffolk superfan

Former town and district councillor Ezra Leverett has died at 72. Picture: Leverett family

The best places to get breakfast in Ipswich according to TripAdvisor

How many of these restaurants have you visited? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of scams and rogue trader referrals under threat with Citizens Advice cuts

Staff and volunteers from Suffolk branches of Citizens Advice outside Endeavour House, Ipswich, ahead of the Suffolk County Council cabinet meeting discussing funding cuts. Picture: NELLEKE VAN HELFTEREN

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Alan Judge pictured during the Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists