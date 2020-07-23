‘We must not forget the good things we did’ – Lambert looks back on 11th place finish

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has looked back on his team’s 11th place finish in League One and declared ‘we mustn’t forget the good things we did’.

The Blues were among the promotion favourites following relegation from the Championship and got off to a flying start, claiming 27 points from their opening 11 games (W8 D3).

Victories became scare from early October onwards though and, after a brief upturn in form at the start of the New Year which lifted his side back to the top of the table, Lambert’s men plummeted down the standings.

When the season was called to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic in early March, the Blues had lost seven of their last nine games and been in relegation form (19 points from 21 games) over a four month period.

“We have to learn from last season. We all do,” Lambert told the club website.

“I have looked at myself and what I could have changed. I always do that.

“I’ll speak to the lads and ask them for their opinions. We are all in it together and we need to stick together if we are to be successful.

“Results hurt us over the last two months, having been top in January, but we mustn’t forget the good things we did either.

“It’s about looking forward now and I’m more determined than ever to get it right next season.”