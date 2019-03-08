Heavy Showers

'Not one player I was disappointed with' - Lambert on Town's 3-2 friendly defeat at Paderborn

PUBLISHED: 17:10 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 06 July 2019

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert said there was 'not one player I was disappointed with' after Ipswich Town started pre-season with a 3-2 defeat at newly-promoted Bundesliga side SC Paderborn 07.

The Blues boss named a completely different team in each half at the modest Stadion Laumeskamp, home of amateur side Delbrucker.

After going 3-0 down inside little more than half an hour, Town hit back through Jordan Roberts' scrambled finish (36) and Kayden Jackson's self-won penalty (76).

"I'm really pleased with the way we played," said Lambert. "We're up against a Bundesliga team, not somebody in the third-tier of German football. They're up there on merit.

"Performance-wise, football-wise, I'm really pleased. I really am.

"Do you know what, there wasn't one player I was disappointed with. We're a really good football side."

Asked if he felt Paderborn's third goal looked offside, Lambert replied: "That's what I thought, but they tell me it wasn't. I'll have to see it again.

"The first goal is a great strike, but we were making a good attack and were a bit naïve. It starts from their goalkeeper.

"That goes with having young players. The naivety will set in at certain times. That only comes from experience.

"Second goal, Woolf (Luke Woolfenden) tries to go inside. I thought he had a really good game, but there was a little error there.

"The third goal might have been offside.

"But performance-wise, honestly, I'm really, really pleased. Some of the football was excellent."

Lambert, who started with a 4-2-3-1 system in the first half, continued: "I changed it at half-time to 4-3-3. I might play another system come next weekend.

"It's not about systems, it's about getting guys fit and up to speed.

"We still have a couple coming back."

New signing James Norwood, Jon Nolan, Alan Judge and Gwion Edwards all watched from the sidelines today.

Lambert explained: "We can't take a chance on Judgey's wrist. Nolo is calf and he's not too far away. Gwion is getting better with his groin area.

"James we gave extra time off because of his involvement in the play-offs with Tranmere. He's raring to go, but it's just about easing him in. To play a game of this magnitude today was probably just a bit too much."

The Blues' 11-day training camp continues before they take part in the four-team Interwetten Cup on Sunday.

"Pre-season is hard, it always is," said Lambert. "We travelled a long way for the game today. Nearly three hours is a long way to come for a friendly game.

"It was a good game for us though because Paderborn are a really good team.

On Emyr Huws completing a rare 45 minutes, the Blues boss added: "It's his first game in a long, long time. I'm really happy if he comes through that. He's not missed a day of training since we've come back. That's another plus for us."

