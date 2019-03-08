E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'No more than he deserves' - Lambert delighted to see Rowe get the winner at Rochdale

PUBLISHED: 23:15 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 23:15 05 November 2019

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert at Rochdale Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was delighted to see 'confidence player' Danny Rowe score the winner in tonight's 1-0 win at Rochdale.

Ipswich's Danny Rowe is congratulated scoring at Rochdale Picture PagepixIpswich's Danny Rowe is congratulated scoring at Rochdale Picture Pagepix

The winger, who has had a stop-start career with the Blues since arriving in a £100k deal from non-league side Macclesfield in January 2017, produced an alert finish in the 53rd minute.

It was the 27-year-old's first goal for the club, his tricky display on the left a big factor in the Blues' much-improved second half performance at Spotland.

"It's great for him because I think he's played ever so well for us," said Lambert, whose side have returned to the top of the League One table.

"He was out for a while with an ear infection and that was a bitter blow for us and him.

Ipswich's players celebrate the win at Rochdale Picture PagepixIpswich's players celebrate the win at Rochdale Picture Pagepix

"Him going on loan (to then League Two side Lincoln) last season did him the world of good.

"He's exciting, he makes things happen and he's an incredibly talented footballer Danny Rowe. It's just a matter of trying to have the right environment for his game to improve.

"He's a confidence player, there's no two ways about it. What he's done at the start of the season has been excellent for us. The goal is no more than he deserves because he's been playing well."

Reflecting on Town's fifth 1-0 win on the road, Lambert said: "First half I thought we were comfortable. We hit the post, we hit the bar. They (Rochdale) had one or two little moments, which they are entitled to have because they are a decent little side.

Ipswich's Danny Rowe breaks the deadlock at Rochdale Picture PagepixIpswich's Danny Rowe breaks the deadlock at Rochdale Picture Pagepix

"We spoke at half-time about how we could do better. I made a personnel switch (Rowe and Alan Judge swapping wings) as I knew the wide areas could maybe give us a bit of joy.

"The control of the game second half was first class. We defended strongly and Will (Norris) has not really had a save to make.

"The pitch was getting heavy, so we've come here at the right time in the season probably."

He added: "The chemistry between the players on and off the pitch, and the chemistry with the fans, it's good to see. I think we're in a good moment and we're still building things to make it better. We're still a long way from where we want to get to."

Town host Lincoln in the FA Cup first round on Saturday. Asked what sort of team he'll play, Lambert said: "I'll look at that. We'll wait and see.

"Guys who weren't here will play. Guys who didn't have 90 minutes will play. We need everybody and, as I've said before, we can't play 46 games plus with the same guys. It's impossible. Whoever plays I trust to perform."

