'Two defeats is certainly not a crisis' - Lambert reflects on 2-0 home loss to Rotherham

Town manager Paul Lambert and first team coach Matt Gill pictured after the match.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says two disappointing 2-0 defeats in the space of four days is far from a crisis.

Luke Garbutt and Luke Chambers after the final whistle in the Town v Rotherham match.

The Blues were comfortably beaten by Rotherham United at Portman Road tonight fresh off the back of an equally poor performance and result at Accrington Stanley.

It's a major reality check following the 11-game unbeaten start which had propelled them to the top of the League One table.

"You can't be too critical of the team," insisted Lambert. "They've been playing at a really high standard and a high level.

"Two games we lose back-to-back, but it's certainly not a crisis that's for sure.

PL on he touchline during the Town v Rotherham match.

"We had 20,000 people here tonight. It's a big club. We play under scrutiny all the time.

"The test now is 'okay, we've lost two, now it stops'. Now we need to kick on and try and get another run going.

"We are going to be there or thereabouts that's for sure."

Town travel to struggling Southend on Saturday, the Essex club having been thrashed 7-1 at home by Doncaster on Tuesday night in front of watching new boss Sol Campbell.

Kane Vincent-Young is fouled by Trevor Clarke in the first half of the Town v Rotherham match.

"We started well, had a couple of chances to go ahead, then they hit us with a sucker punch," said Lambert, reflecting on tonight's defeat.

"From there on in we just kind of fell short, but that happens in football. I'm happy with the team and the way they are going.

"I'm disappointed we've lost the last two games, but as I said before you will have bumps and bruises along the way. We are still up there.

"It's not what happens now, it's what happens in May."

Kayden Jackson unhappy with the linesman.

Asked if the last two performances were concerning to him in any way, Lambert replied: "Listen, hang on a minute, how many games have we played - 13? We have won the majority of them. We've been beaten twice.

"If you're sitting here being doom and gloom about it then my God we've got a major problem.

"I'm really happy with the team. Pressure is when you don't have a job and you're not working. I've got the greatest job in the world.

"We're in a really good place, have got some really good players and I don't have one problem with the football club. It's going really well.

"We're a big club and have an expectancy level that a lot of clubs don't have in this league. I'm not going to be doom and gloom.

"I'm disappointed to lose, disappointed for everybody, but we're well in it. Football is a great game that can take you great heights. We're well in the mix and we will be."

There were a smattering of boos and plenty of voiced frustration among the 20,550 Portman Road crowd tonight.

Asked about that, Lambert said: "You're way off the scale here. The crowd are brilliant and have been since I've been here. I'll never criticise the Ipswich support.

"We won't win every game. That's normal in football. If you can give me one guy who has not lost a football game then I'd love to meet him.

"This is a brilliant football club going the right way.

"Credit to Rotherham. They played a good game, they were strong, resolute and limited us to not so many chances.

"My own team, I can't fault them. Ok, we've lost the last two games, but we're still sitting in a really good place."

Asked if had several players who were not 100% fit tonight, the Blues boss said: "Will (Keane)'s obviously coming back, Emyr (Huws) as well. They've both been out a long time.

"James (Norwood) is just coming back from his operation. Flynn (Downes) could possibly have played but I didn't want to take a risk.

"That was Kane (Vincent-Young)'s first game in three weeks. They'll be better for it, that's for sure."