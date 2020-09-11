‘That might transpire, I don’t know’ - Lambert on Bournemouth’s rejected Jackson bid

Kayden Jackson has been the subject of interest from Bournemouth. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Stephen Waller

Paul Lambert has confirmed Ipswich Town rejected a bid from Bournemouth for Kayden Jackson and admitted it’s a deal which could ultimately be done.

Reports emerged on Tuesday regarding the Cherries’ interest in Town’s No.9, following their sale of Callum Wilson to Newcastle, stating Town had knocked back a bid up to the value of £2million.

It’s understood the bid was in fact closer to £1million, with Lambert praising Jackson’s handling of the situation while also admitting Ipswich owner Marcus Evans would have a real decision to make should the Championship club return with an improved offer.

“I found out that we’d had a bid after the game (against Arsenal’s U21) on Tuesday night, but I don’t think it was up to Marcus’s valuation,” Lambert said.

“That might transpire, I don’t know. That’s up to Bournemouth what they want to do.

Kayden Jackson presses Cameron Carter-Vickers during the friendly at Tottenham. Picture Pagepix Kayden Jackson presses Cameron Carter-Vickers during the friendly at Tottenham. Picture Pagepix

“I spoke to Kayden the other day and he was really good, really professional about it all. There’s no problem there.

“I think any player wants to improve and if it’s an opportunity to step up to a higher level and earn more money (he might want to go) but it will be up to Marcus what he wants to do with it if it comes in.”

Asked where Jackson fits into his plans, Lambert said: “He’s got his hands full with Drinan and the others (James Norwood and Oli Hawkins) at the minute,” Lambert said.

“With any position on the park, once you get the jersey it’s about keeping hold of because it could be a long time out.

“When I came here Kayden was a striker and the last manager bought him as a centre-forward and that’s only where I’ve seen him,” Lambert continued, when asked if he could use Jackson in a wide role. “So, I guess you’re better asking Paul Hurst that really.

“The guys out wide at this moment are playing really, really well. Kayden’s injured at the minute. The team is playing really well at this moment.

“Kayden’s injured at the minute, Aaron Drinan’s playing really well through the middle. When Kayden comes back from injury, then we’d have to see.

If Jackson were to depart, Lambert knows the areas of the pitch where he feels he needs to strengthen.

“There are certain areas where I think we need competition,” he said.

“The midfield is overcooked, we have plenty in there, but we’re maybe lacking a little in wide areas.

“If money comes you can strengthen in different areas.”