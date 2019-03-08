Video

Lambert on the futures of Judge, Collins and Emmanuel

Ipswich Town are in talks with Alan Judge about a new deal. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been discussing the futures of soon-to-be out of contract trio Alan Judge, James Collins and Josh Emmanuel at today’s press conference.

James Collins has managed just four starts since signing for Ipswich Town in January. Photo: Steve Waller James Collins has managed just four starts since signing for Ipswich Town in January. Photo: Steve Waller

ALAN JUDGE

The midfielder has been in impressive form since joining on a short-term deal from Brentford in January.

Lambert said: “Marcus (Evans) is talking to Judgey’s agent. Judgey knows my feelings on it.

“I think he loves his football here and the way we try and play it so the big decision will come from Judgey and his representatives I guess.

“I know how well he’s played for us and how important he’s been so he knows my feelings on it.”

JAMES COLLINS

The 35-year-old centre-back has impressed when fit, but injuries – first hamstring and now calf – have restricted him to just four starts since he signed as a free agent in January.

James Collins is replaced by Toto Nsiala in the first half of the 2-1 home defeat to Reading at the start of March. Photo: Steve Waller James Collins is replaced by Toto Nsiala in the first half of the 2-1 home defeat to Reading at the start of March. Photo: Steve Waller

“James trained last week for a few days and again this week. We’ll see what his reaction is,” said Lambert, speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit of Hull City.

“James has been great on and off the pitch. I think he’s been really frustrated sometimes with picking up little knocks and then coming off against Reading.

“But round about the place he’s been brilliant, he really has, and when he’s played he’s been excellent. It’s how much his body can keep going and keep going but as a pro and a player around here he’s been excellent.

“I intend to talk to him in the next few weeks and then I’ll see how he’s feeling and things like that, but around about the place he’s been absolutely brilliant he really has.”

Town have the option to extend Josh Emmanuel's deal by a further year. Photo: Pagepix Town have the option to extend Josh Emmanuel's deal by a further year. Photo: Pagepix

JOSH EMMANUEL

The 21-year-old right-back spent the first half of the season on loan at League One club Shrewsbury. He’s made one appearance since returning, in the 1-1 draw at Bristol City.

It remains to be seen if Town take the one-year extension option in his deal, as they recently did with young left-back Myles Kenlock.

“I think he’s done really, really well,” said Lambert. “I think he did really great against Bristol City and he showed me that he could do it.

“I brought James Bree back in for the Forest game for different reasons.

“I’m pretty sure the club will speak to Josh’s agent shortly. He’s only 21 years old so he’s only a kid still, he’s still learning his trade, but he showed me against Bristol City that he could do it.

“And I think that was important, it was a big game for him, without doubt. It was massive game and he came through it with flying colours.”