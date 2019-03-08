Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Lambert on the futures of Judge, Collins and Emmanuel

PUBLISHED: 17:11 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 28 March 2019

Ipswich Town are in talks with Alan Judge about a new deal. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are in talks with Alan Judge about a new deal. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been discussing the futures of soon-to-be out of contract trio Alan Judge, James Collins and Josh Emmanuel at today’s press conference.

James Collins has managed just four starts since signing for Ipswich Town in January. Photo: Steve WallerJames Collins has managed just four starts since signing for Ipswich Town in January. Photo: Steve Waller

ALAN JUDGE

The midfielder has been in impressive form since joining on a short-term deal from Brentford in January.

Lambert said: “Marcus (Evans) is talking to Judgey’s agent. Judgey knows my feelings on it.

“I think he loves his football here and the way we try and play it so the big decision will come from Judgey and his representatives I guess.

“I know how well he’s played for us and how important he’s been so he knows my feelings on it.”

JAMES COLLINS

The 35-year-old centre-back has impressed when fit, but injuries – first hamstring and now calf – have restricted him to just four starts since he signed as a free agent in January.

James Collins is replaced by Toto Nsiala in the first half of the 2-1 home defeat to Reading at the start of March. Photo: Steve WallerJames Collins is replaced by Toto Nsiala in the first half of the 2-1 home defeat to Reading at the start of March. Photo: Steve Waller

“James trained last week for a few days and again this week. We’ll see what his reaction is,” said Lambert, speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit of Hull City.

“James has been great on and off the pitch. I think he’s been really frustrated sometimes with picking up little knocks and then coming off against Reading.

“But round about the place he’s been brilliant, he really has, and when he’s played he’s been excellent. It’s how much his body can keep going and keep going but as a pro and a player around here he’s been excellent.

“I intend to talk to him in the next few weeks and then I’ll see how he’s feeling and things like that, but around about the place he’s been absolutely brilliant he really has.”

Town have the option to extend Josh Emmanuel's deal by a further year. Photo: PagepixTown have the option to extend Josh Emmanuel's deal by a further year. Photo: Pagepix

JOSH EMMANUEL

The 21-year-old right-back spent the first half of the season on loan at League One club Shrewsbury. He’s made one appearance since returning, in the 1-1 draw at Bristol City.

It remains to be seen if Town take the one-year extension option in his deal, as they recently did with young left-back Myles Kenlock.

“I think he’s done really, really well,” said Lambert. “I think he did really great against Bristol City and he showed me that he could do it.

“I brought James Bree back in for the Forest game for different reasons.

“I’m pretty sure the club will speak to Josh’s agent shortly. He’s only 21 years old so he’s only a kid still, he’s still learning his trade, but he showed me against Bristol City that he could do it.

“And I think that was important, it was a big game for him, without doubt. It was massive game and he came through it with flying colours.”

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Boys aged 15 found with ‘zombie killer’, sword and drugs outside shop

Hawthorn Drive shopping area Picture: ARCHANT

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

County Upper School rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted

County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds has been rated inadequate by Ofsted Picture: ARCHANT

New mental health beds in bid to reduce number of patients sent outside Norfolk and Suffolk

NSFT chief executive Antek Lejk is moving on from the trust next week. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Ipswich pair charged with alleged cocaine and heroin supply conspiracy

Jordan Keeble and Afjal Miah appeared before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists