'His general game has got to get better... He needs time' - Lambert on Norwood

PUBLISHED: 11:52 14 February 2020

James Norwood pictured during Town's 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon Photo: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert wants the rest of his team to start chipping in with goals, admitting there is unfair amount of pressure being put on striker James Norwood's shoulders.

James Norwood is disappointed after being denied by the keeper at AFC Wimbledon Picture PagepixJames Norwood is disappointed after being denied by the keeper at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix

It's been 461 minutes since the Blues last scored a goal from open play (Kayden Jackson's winner at Tranmere), with the Blues having slipped from first to seventh in the League One table during a four-game winless streak.

Several players have been guilty of not taking decent chances in the recent games at Sunderland (1-0 away loss) and AFC Wimbledon (0-0), but the spotlight has fallen on Norwood - the team's 11 goal topscorer - given his reputation has a prolific finisher for former club Tranmere.

Lambert revealed in midweek that Norwood's confidence was low. Asked if there was too much of a burden on his strikers to score, the Blues boss replied: "Definitely. You can't just rely on the strikers. When people say you struggle for goals they automatically put it on the forwards. Everybody has to help.

"It's the same with defending. You don't just blame defenders when you're conceding. It's a collective thing going forwards and back. It's unfair to put this all on the forwards. Everybody has to chip in. "

Asked if he had put his arm around Norwood in the build-up to tomorrow's home match with Burton, Lambert said: "We had a chat the other day. You've got to remember that kid came from League Two up to a huge football club. He needs time.

He's done well in a lot of games and had hard times in other games. He's had his injury.

"There is a lot of pressure on him because everybody thinks he would do what he did at Tranmere here.

"He's scored a few goals for us. His general game's got to get better, I think he knows that. He's got to go through these wee hard stages as well as enjoying the good times. Everything's not always going to be plain sailing.

"At this little moment he's having a bit of a hard time of it. Whether he starts or not, he's still a handful."

