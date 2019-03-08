'I'm not superstitious... I'm going to stick to that plan' - Lambert on international break postponements

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert met fans at the Supporters' Club AGM. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert insists he will not rethink his policy of postponing games on international weekends.

So far this season the Blues have rearranged games against Rochdale (a) and Wycombe (h) due to a handful of call-ups, subsequently dropping points in the follow-up games against Doncaster (0-0 at home) and Accrington Stanley (2-0 away loss).

That's now 21 games without a win off the back of international breaks for the club. With the upcoming match at Oxford United also set to be postponed, Lambert was asked at tonight's Supporters' Club AGM whether there was a danger of his League One table-toppers losing rhythm as a result of such voluntary call offs.

"I'm not superstitious," he replied. "I would rather go into games with my strongest squad. Going into any fight you want your best armoury behind you. I want my best team and I want my best bench because we're a target for every team.

"So I'm going to stick to that plan. I've never blamed an international break for us getting a result, I'll only blame it on us not performing."

Town have won 11 of their 17 games in all competitions so far this campaign.

Asked if the team still hadn't got out of second gear, assistant boss Stuart Taylor replied: "The most important thing for us has been getting the results.

"In terms of not getting out of second gear, I'm totally with you. I think that will come in time.

"I don't think we've been playing as fluent football as we did last season, but if we've got to be more ruthless, direct and aggressive to get results in this division rather than playing silky soccer then so be it."

Lambert added: "When we tried to play out from the back last year we got relegated.

"We are one of the biggest clubs in this division without a shadow of a doubt. If I play slow football, really slow and methodical football, I'm pretty sure you'd be saying 'Lambert get the ball forwards as quick as you can'.

"I want to get you off your seats and get you excited. We have to play on the front foot because you won't thank me for us trying to play 15 passes out the back and going nowhere.

"That ain't going to work for us at the moment. The higher you go then things become a little bit different."

TOWN'S LIKELY INTERNATIONAL CALL-UPS

Alan Judge (Republic of Ireland)

Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell (England U20s)

Anthony Georgiou (Cyprus)

Armando Dobra (Albania U19s)

Idris El Mizouni (Tunisia U23s)