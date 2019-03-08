Video

Lambert plays down - but doesn't completely rule out - Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert played down - but didn't completely rule out - a return to Portman Road for striker Daryl Murphy.

Daryl Murphy is now aged 36. He started 21 games for Nottingham Forest last season. Photo: PA Daryl Murphy is now aged 36. He started 21 games for Nottingham Forest last season. Photo: PA

The Republic of Ireland striker, now aged 36, has reportedly been put on the transfer list by new Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi heading into the final year of his City Ground deal.

It led to much discussion among Blues fans about the potential for the physical front man, who scored 67 times during his six seasons in Suffolk, to return to the club.

Asked if he was interested in the former Newcastle and Celtic man, Lambert said: "The lad was a good player but I don't know because he's older now.

"Money-wise you never know until wages get put on the table, but people need to get their heads round that we won't be getting masses.

"That's not a problem. The club has spent a hell of a lot of money over the years, but we've got the young guys coming through the academy. We're a good side, even though they're young.

"I'm really happy with the guys and the way they've performed but if we can try and get one or two in to give them a boost then we will try."

Daryl Murphy scored 27 goals in 2014/15 as Ipswich Town secured a Championship play-off place. Photo: Pagepix Ltd Daryl Murphy scored 27 goals in 2014/15 as Ipswich Town secured a Championship play-off place. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Lambert is on the look-out for striker reinforcements following the departures of Ellis Harrison (Portsmouth, £500k), Will Keane and Collin Quaner (loans expired) this summer.

James Norwood, who scored 32 goals for promoted League Two side Tranmere last season, has arrived on a Bosman free transfer. As it stands, his competition is Kayden Jackson and Jordan Roberts, with Freddie Sears not due back from a knee injury until November.

Lambert also appears to be looking for a left-winger after missing out on signing Danny Mayor. The 28-year-old, who starred for promoted League Two side Bury last season, chose to link back up with his former boss Ryan Lowe at fourth-tier club Plymouth last week following talks at Portman Road.

The Blues have also been loosely linked to a series of versatile defenders, the most recent being Dundalk's Cameron Dummigan, with five of the eight current back line options all aged between 19 and 22.

The Town squad is currently in the middle of their 11-day German training camp. On Sunday, they will take part in the four-team Interwetten Cup - Fortuna Dusseldorf, FC Utrecht and hosts Meppen involved.

