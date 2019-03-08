Sunny

'It would have to be for a hell of a lot of money' - Lambert on interest in Dozzell

PUBLISHED: 21:56 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:56 23 July 2019

Andre Dozzell is understood to be a target for Premier League clubs including Norwich City. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Andre Dozzell is understood to be a target for Premier League clubs including Norwich City. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says it would take 'a hell of a lot of money' for the club to consider selling youngster Andre Dozzell.

The 20-year-old midfielder - who has been capped by England up to Under-20 level - is now heading into the final year of his Portman Road contract and is the subject of interest from various Premier League clubs, including bitter rivals Norwich City.

"If it's a Premier League club it will be for a hell of a lot of money, but I've not heard anything like that," said Lambert.

"Dozzell's been playing really well but if a Premier League club comes knocking then it would have to be a hell of a lot of money.

"You would have to spend a lot of money.

"He's a really good footballer, the lad. Really technical and a really good footballer.

"He's got a lovely left foot and is still learning the game."

