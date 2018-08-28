Heavy Rain

‘It’s nothing to do with who signed who’ – Lambert on not picking Nsiala and Nolan

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 November 2018

Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan were brought to Ipswich Town by their former Shrewsbury and Grimsby boss Paul Hurst. Photo: ITFC

Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan were brought to Ipswich Town by their former Shrewsbury and Grimsby boss Paul Hurst. Photo: ITFC

Archant

Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan both remain very much part of the first-team picture at Ipswich Town, insists manager Paul Lambert.

The duo arrived in a £2m double deal from Shrewsbury Town this summer this summer, becoming reunited with manager Paul Hurst at a third club following prior stints under him at Grimsby Town.

Neither have featured in a match-day squad since Lambert’s arrival, but the Scot rejects any assumptions they have been dismissed as his predecessor’s men.

MORE: ‘I will always give everything for this club’ - Knudsen on his future, speaking to Evans and commitment

“If that was the case I wouldn’t have a team because most of them are the previous manager’s signings!” he quipped.

“Jon is just back from an injury, he had a dead leg, while Toto hasn’t played because (Luke) Chambers and (Matthew) Pennington have been excellent and Janoi (Domacien) has been on the bench.

MORE: ‘We can’t just throw him into the lions’ den’ - Lambert on starting Lankester and Bishop

“I can only pick 18 guys for the pitch and the bench.

“Toto has not been on the bench, but his attitude in training has been great. That is what you need. The ones who haven’t played as much are every bit as important as the guys in the squad.

MORE: Why Ipswich Town fans should be cheering on rivals Norwich over the next 12 days

“It’s nothing to do with who signed who. We’re a team. That’s the most important thing – we are a team. I don’t exempt anyone from making an impact in the team.”

Meanwhile, Lambert says another of Hurst’s many summer signings, Ellis Harrison, has a role to play.

MORE: ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

The 24-year-old striker has missed the last 10 games with an ankle injury, but returned to action with 45 minutes for the Under-23s on Monday (lost 2-0 at Millwall).

“I think he can have an impact because he’s a powerful lad and he’s chirpy, that’s for sure,” said Lambert.

MORE: Lambert to consider loan recalls in January

“I think he’s got something, after seeing the bigger picture of it, but put it this way he doesn’t lack in confidence.

“He’s a nice lad, he’s jovial, but you have to see what he can do on the pitch.”

Left-back Myles Kenlock also returned to action following an ankle injury in that aforementioned U23s game.

“Both he and Ellis have been out a long time and are slowly but surely starting to get their fitness back,” added Lambert.

Video 'It's nothing to do with who signed who' – Lambert on not picking Nsiala and Nolan

12:00
Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan were brought to Ipswich Town by their former Shrewsbury and Grimsby boss Paul Hurst. Photo: ITFC

Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan both remain very much part of the first-team picture at Ipswich Town, insists manager Paul Lambert.

