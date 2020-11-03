‘I’m hot and angry... what are we doing with the game of football?’ – Lambert on 2-1 defeat at Sunderland

Paul Lambert Stuart Taylor Stephen Ward and Toto Nsiala remonstrate with the referee at the final whistle at Sunderland

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert slammed referee Peter Wright following his side’s 2-1 defeat at Sunderland tonight.

After Jack Lankester’s fine finish had cancelled out Charlie Wyke’s opener in the first half, the Blues looked to be the team getting on top in the early stages of the second period.

Andre Dozzell was controversially dismissed for a tackle on Grant Leadbitter in the 72nd minute though, then a penalty was given for Mark McGuinness’ accidental handball in the box to allow Leadbitter to convert an 85th minute spot-kick winner.

“I don’t think I can comment,” said Lambert, when asked about those two key incidents.

“You look at Andre Dozzell... anybody looking at that incident has got to have the common sense to rescind that (red card). That wasn’t, in a million years, a sending off. The actual foul is on Andre himself.

“And with the handball... well the Eric Dier incident a few weeks ago actually changed the laws of the game. If you’re not looking at the ball, and Mark McGuinness wasn’t, then it’s not a penalty. I mean come on, what are we doing to the game of football? What game are we actually playing? That was incredible.

“It was only spoken about a few weeks ago about those not being penalties. Even the Sunderland lads were saying to me after the game that it wasn’t a penalty. They never even appealed!

“Why has Eric Dier’s incident changed the game for the Premier League and not us? Surely it must filter down? Have we got different rules to the Premier League? Is that what we’re saying?

“Honestly, I’m hot and angry about it because the guys gave me everything. We were brilliant. We’re sitting second, we’re in a really good position and confidence is incredibly high. We deserved to win the game.

“You get the usual from them (the officials) afterwards though. It’s just ‘we’ll look at it’.

“I spoke to Mike Jones (head of referees) after the Lincoln game recently and Mike told me himself it wasn’t a penalty in that game and he even said the referee himself admitted that one wasn’t a penalty. What are we actually doing here? Come on. I know it’s a tough gig they’ve got, but all you’re asking for is for officials to get the big moments right in big games.”

The Blues boss added: “I thought we were excellent. We played some really cracking football. I’m really pleased with the way the guys are playing, but the two incidents I thought were absolutely incredible.

“We were really good, we played some really good football and Jack should have put us 2-1 up. We were so comfortable. The movement of the guys, the speed of the ball, the football we are playing...

“I’m really proud of them and I’ve just told them that in the dressing room. Long-term the football club is going really well and will be in a really good place in years to come.”