Lambert on whether there will be any more signings before Friday's 5pm deadline

The domestic transfer window closes at 5pm on Friday.

Ipswich Town have made five additions so far this summer, bringing in David Cornell, Stephen Ward and Oli Hawkins on frees, as well as Mark McGuinness (Arsenal) and Keanan Bennetts (Borussia Monchengladbach) on loans.

Injuries to James Norwood and Aaron Drinan has left Lambert short of striker options though, while central midfield numbers are down now as both Flynn Downes and Cole Skuse face months on the sidelines with knee injuries.

Asked if he might look to strengthen his squad before Friday’s deadline, Lambert said: “With the salary cap threshold now there’s no way we can do it. Even if somebody left the football club we can’t get anybody in, you can’t spend the money. The salary cap should never, ever have happened. For whatever reason it has though and don’t envisage anyone else coming in here now.”

He added: “The finances are really, really difficult. The club did a really good deal with Gladbach for Keanan Bennetts – it’s not expensive for us at all.”

Asked whether he felt he had another central midfield options for the next few months, the Blues boss said: “We don’t know. Emyr (Huws) is still pushing everybody (Andre Dozzell, Jon Nolan and Teddy Bishop) to get in. (Alan) Judgey can play there as well, so we’ve still got a few numbers in there.

“Gibbo (Liam Gibbs) done really the other night, Brett (McGavin) done really well the other night (in the EFL Trophy), but I don’t want to put pressure on those kids. Hopefully we don’t get any more injuries that’s for sure.”