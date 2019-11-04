Watch Lambert’s pre-match press conference ahead of Rochdale trip from 9am

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
04 November, 2019 - 08:00
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will meet the media today ahead of his side's trip to Rochdale. Photo: PA

PA Wire

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will meet the media this morning before his team get back into action with a trip to Rochdale tomorrow night,

Lambert's men were again without a game last weekend due to Bury being kicked out of the league, but still sit second in League One with two games in hand on most of the sides around them.

Tomorrow's trip to Rochdale is a re-arranged fixture from earlier in the season, and sees the Blues face a side coming off a 2-1 home defeat to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

MORE: At some stage it would be great to come and play for Ipswich' - Smith fancies a Town return one day

Rochdale are currently 14th in the table.

Lambert's press conference should feature injury updates on Cole Skuse and Kane Vincent-Young - both of whom went off injured in Town's last match, a 3-1 win at Southend.

The press conference is due to start at 9am.

