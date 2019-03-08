E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lambert declares himself 'pretty pleased' after goalless home draw with Doncaster

PUBLISHED: 17:46 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:46 14 September 2019

Town manager Paul Lambert takes a drink. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert declared himself 'pretty pleased' with this afternoon's goalless home draw with Doncaster Rovers.

The Blues were outplayed in the first half, with Tomas Holy making two decent stops to keep the scores level. Town improved after the break, with Ian Lawlor twice denying James Norwood one-on-one.

A point lifts Ipswich back up to second in the League One table with a game in hand on leaders Coventry.

Asked for his summary, Lambert said: "Tough game. I don't think we deserved to win the game, I don't think we deserved to lose it.

"First half Doncaster were better. We never played our normal way with the intensity. Second half we were slightly better and Norwood's had two good chances.

"We set a high standard and we're going to have overcome that when teams come here and raise their game because of the stadium and the atmosphere.

"A point is okay. I'm pretty pleased, not overly pleased, but pretty pleased.

"Sometimes you get games like that. If you can't win it, make sure you don't lose it.

"I know from own experience of winning titles that you certainly don't win every game."

When it was put to Lambert that clean sheets are crucial on the days when you're side are perhaps not bang at it, he replied: "You're spot on. We had some good moments, there were some really good saves by Tomas, but overall we didn't do enough.

"Credit to Doncaster, they are a good side, but when teams come here and there are nearly 20,000 then they will raise their game.

"We've some young players who are doing really well, guys coming back from injury and a lot of teams would rather be sitting where we are in the table with a game in hand. I'm pleased.

"You're never going to win every game. We're still in a good moment."

Emyr Huws and Danny Rowe both dropped out of the Town squad today, with Lambert explaining: "Emyr's done great, but he missed a few days of training through not being well the other day - so that was the only reason.

"What we don't want for that lad is for him to break down again because I think, mentally, that would be really tough for him.

"When you don't train for a few days I didn't want to put him at risk. Tuesday (at MK Dons) is a different game.

"And Danny Rowe is not well. He has a really bad ear infection. He was a loss because he's been playing fantastic."

One player who was involved today was Will Keane, the striker making his 'second debut' for the club after recovering from a hamstring injury.

"Will hasn't played many games, so 15/20 minutes was good for him," said Lambert. "I'm happy he's back. Keeping him fit is huge for us.

"(Jon) Nolan coming back is good for us too. Kane Vincent-Young was terrific again. Tomas Holy made some good saves. There were a lot of good things today."

