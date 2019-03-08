'Big players produce in certain moments' - Lambert hails Chambers after skipper rescues point at Posh

Luke Chambers scores a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert hailed Luke Chambers after the captain's stoppage-time header rescued a 2-2 draw at Peterborough United this afternoon.

Chambers glanced home substitute Idris El Mizouni's corner at the death, James Norwood having given the Blues an early lead (4) prior to goals from home strikers Ivan Toney (29) and Mo Eisa (69).

Norwood then saw a penalty saved by keeper Christy Pym (66) in front of an away end that contained more than 4,000 travelling fans.

"I always think big players always produce in certain moments," said Lambert, when asked if it was fitting that Chambers got the goal following his costly mistake in last weekend's 1-1 home draw with Sunderland.

"It's a great header. Idris had come on and done well. I think big Tomas (Holy) going up caused some confusion and unsettled them a little bit.

"But you've got to remember that Luke is 34. There's 46 games, plus cup games and it's impossible for him to play every time.

"Without trying to sound disrespectful, he's in the twilight of his career at that age. He'll need breaks at times.

"He's been fabulous since I've come to the club and it's a brilliant header. We'll take the point. We stay undefeated."

Asked if he felt his team deserved a share of the spoils, Lambert - whose side have claimed five points from their opening three games - said: "I think so. We had some good moments, some not so good moments. We battled back and showed a lot of grit and determination.

"The football club, because of the size of it, is going to have a massive target on its back. The atmosphere here was unbelievable - what a support we had. It was like a home game for us. You see the happiness on peoples' faces when we scored.

"Peterborough probably raised their game against us because of what they see behind the goal and around the side.

"The penalty was a big swinging moment for us. I think if we score that we go on and win it. But James will score goals for us. I'm glad he got the millstone off his neck by tucking that first one away today.

"We started really, really well. For the first 15/20 minutes we were really at, then we lose a goal through a bit of inexperience from (Luke) Woolfenden (giving away a foul) and I thought Janoi (Donacien) should have been touch tight. Then it's just a simple header.

"This was a tough game. Peterborough are a tough side who were up there last year. It's hard when you've got a target on your back, but you'd rather have that than not.

"League One is every bit as tough as I thought it was going to be. This is a decent start. We look a good side. If we keep doing that consistently throughout the season we're not going to be far away."

