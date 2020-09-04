E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Lambert says rotation policy will be ditched if team wins games

PUBLISHED: 11:55 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 04 September 2020

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (right) and his assistant Stuart Taylor. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (right) and his assistant Stuart Taylor. Photo: Steve Waller

Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says last season’s squad rotation policy will be ditched if his team wins games.

The Blues boss chopped and changed both personnel and systems in 2019/20, his side losing momentum after a flying start to end up in a disappointing 11th place.

Lambert always insisted such rotation was necessary given the potential to play 60 games and responded to tactics talk by saying that it was ‘players, not systems’ that won football matches.

Now, however, despite the fact that the same number of matches are going to be squeezed into a shorter time frame this season, he has changed his mind on the need to share around minutes and has spent much of pre-season focusing heavily on honing a specific football identity.

MORE: ‘Do I look as if I feel under pressure?’ – Lambert on season ahead

“Get in the team and play well, that’s the answer,” he said. “Players will become robust. Just stay in the team.

“If you are winning games then they won’t be tired. That’s the secret to it. There are lads who play 60-odd games throughout the country. They are more than capable of it, but they have got to play well to stay in.”

He added: “The lads all know that there is not a starting spot set in stone for anyone. If you’re in the shirt and play well then it’s yours to lose.

MORE: ‘I’ve picked a strong team from what’s available’ – Injury latest ahead of tomorrow’s Bristol Rovers clash

“If you’re in the team, you do your utmost to stay in it and that makes my job a little bit easier to do.

“They know how we want to play. As I say, the message is ‘it’s your shirt to lose’.”

MORE: ‘If it was me, I’d have played’ – Lambert on Downes’ request not to face Bristol Rovers

Town first team coach Matt Gill recently said that ‘consistency of style and identity is going to be vital’. And it’s been clear from pre-season that the Blues are working on specific patterns of play in a 4-4-3 shape, most notably with a desire to play out from the back.

“Over the lockdown I reflected on what went right, what went wrong and where we can improve,” said Lambert.

MORE: Lambert on Norwood future and the need to trim large squad

“As I sat looking back over the season I had things in my head and I just thought ‘we’re going to play this way’.

“I said to the lads ‘this is the way we’re going to play’ and I think they’ve enjoyed it. It’s just a matter of trying to play the good football and turning it into results.

“Let’s see how it goes.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Human remains discovered in Sudbury belong to ‘athletic man’, police confirm

Forensic teams in Sudbury after human remains were found Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Disgusting giant fatbergs found blocking Suffolk’s sewers

Photos taken at the Fornham Water Recycling Plant earlier this week show the consequences of flushing items such as wet wipes down the toilet. Picture: ANGLIAN WATER

Travellers take over Sudbury lorry park

Travellers have pitched up on the lorry park near The Kingfisher car park in Sudbury town centre (stock photo). Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich bakery launches amazing sweet grazing tables

BMC Cakery's huge grazing tables can be themed to match the colour/design of your party Picture: Rachel Halls