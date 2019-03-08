'It was a terrible mistake' - Lambert rues Chambers' error in draw with Sunderland

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert said captain Luke Chambers' 'terrible mistake' meant it was two points dropped against Sunderland at Portman Road this afternoon.

The Blues dominated the opening half in front of a vocal crowd numbering more than 24,000 and led through Luke Garbutt's cool finish (15), but the Black Cats came back into the match after the restart and levelled things up when Chambers was robbed of possession on the byline allowing Marc McNulty to tee up Lynden Gooch (64).

"Dear oh dear," rued Lambert, when asked for his assessment. "First half was absolutely brilliant. It was chance, chance, chance. The play was excellent. The atmosphere was brilliant. Everything was great. We got the goal, which we thoroughly deserved. There wasn't one problem in the game. Not one.

"Then we lose a goal to a mistake. The mistake was terrible. It was a terrible mistake. What's been said remains in the dressing room, but he knows himself what's happened."

Asked if it felt like two points dropped against a team that the bookies have as one of Town's main League One promotion rivals, Lambert replied: "Yeah. But we are playing really well. That's the beauty of it. It's not a bad thing, sometimes, when you are disappointed with a draw.

"We were excellent. I can't complain abut the way we played the whole game. If we don't make that error we win the game. Sunderland never hurt us or created many chances. It never felt threatening."

Garbutt has now scored two in two after getting the winner in Town's opening day win at Burton. The Everton loanee limped off towards the end of the first half though.

"I don't know how severe it is," said Lambert. "It's his knee. We'll have to wait and see what the results are. That's a shame because he's playing really well. Two goals in two games is a good start."

Alan Judge replaced Garbutt on the left-wing in a 4-4-2 system, the Irishman showing signs of ring-rust after a pre-season disrupted by a broken wrist.

"He's only played 81 minutes before today," said the Blues boss. "He was on probably a lot quicker than I anticipated. He would have started against Luton on Tuesday (in the Carabao Cup) but now I don't know."

On the backing his team received from a crowd of 24,051, Lambert added: "Unbelievable. What a support we've got. An attendance like that for a League One game is absolutely brilliant. We have to keep them coming back. Hopefully they enjoyed watching that type of football.

"As I said before we'll be up and down, because it's a young side, but we'll play with incredible energy."