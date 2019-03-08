'I think he's happy here' - Lambert on Dozzell's future as Norwich City baulk at £5m valuation

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert insists Andre Dozzell is happy at the club, with it understood that Norwich City's interest in the midfielder has cooled.

The Canaries made their interest in the England Under-20 international known to Blues owner Marcus Evans earlier this summer, but our sister paper - the EDP - understands that the Norfolk club baulked at Town's £5m valuation.

Dozzell is now heading into the final year of his contract, though the club do have the option to extend that by a further year.

Asked if he was aware of any bids having been made for the homegrown midfielder, Lambert said: "None whatsoever, not from what I've heard anyway. You can speculate all you want.

"If it's Premier League then it's going to be one hell of a hack of money that's going to move anybody. I know the level of the Premier League and I know the money so it's going to have to be a hell of a lot of money.

"Money is the nature of the game and it's vast. Whether it's Norwich or somebody else, it could be anybody, money is a massive part of the game.

"I haven't a clue so unless somebody from Norwich calls me then I don't know anything."

It's understood that the club have started negotiations with Dozzell over a new deal.

"I don't know the situation on that," said Lambert. "I just know he's got one (year left on his contract) and one (year extension option).

"He's just come back from a massive cruciate injury and he played a few games for me last year.

"He's nowhere near the finished article. He's got a hell of a long way to go. There are some really good attributes there and some things he needs to work on as well.

"Football-wise, on the ball, he's really good. Without the ball he has got a lot to learn.

"Plus he's got to sustain playing games. He's got to force his way in the team and sustain playing games. You have play a significant amount of games before you can class anyone as an established pro."

Lambert added: "I think he's happy here, he's playing well in pre-season, so there's not any problem there.

"If anybody is buying him now they are buying potential.

"He has to hit the ground now - that's the nature of the game. It doesn't matter how much talent you have, you have to have the hard work to go with it. If you have the two of them you have a chance, so let's see how his career goes."