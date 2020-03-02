'We have to win them both... we need the support' - Lambert on home clashes with Fleetwood and Coventry

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the travelling supporters after the last gasp defeat at Blackpool. Picture: Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert concedes that his team need to win both of their home matches against Fleetwood and Coventry this week if they are to remain in the League One promotion mix.

Saturday's gut-wrenching 2-1 loss at Blackpool made it five defeats in seven for the free-falling Blues. In the space of little more than a month they have slipped from first to ninth, with the gap to the play-off places growing to five points heading into the remaining 10 games.

Fleetwood arrive at Portman Road tomorrow night placed eighth - three points ahead of Town with two games in hand - following a nine-game unbeaten run (W5 D4).

Coventry, who are in Suffolk on Saturday, are currently top following a 13 game unbeaten league run (W10 D3). Mark Robins' men have only lost three league games all season.

"We have to win them both," said Lambert. "If we do that we are right back in it, but we have to win them."

On tomorrow night's clash with Fleetwood, who the Blues beat 1-0 back at the start of October, he added: "It's must win. They've done well, but we're at home and we have to win. The focus is we have to win the game. We can't afford to draw, we have to win.

"We have to just go for it. That's the way I always do it. That's the way my career was. I don't ever go out there for a draw and prioritise defence or anything like that. I want to win every game and that will always be with me. That will not leave."

With Blues fans having just started to voice their discontent in recent games, Lambert said: "I get the frustration. They travel all the hours and they were great again today (at Blackpool). I think they saw the team trying to do the right things and playing well, but were obviously disappointed at the end.

"We're still in it though. We need them, no two ways about it. We need their support."

IPSWICH TOWN FIXTURES

MARCH

Tues 3 - Fleetwood (h)

Sat 7 - Coventry (h)

Sat 14 - Bristol Rovers (a)

Sat 21 - Portsmouth (h)

Sat 28 - FREE WEEKEND

APRIL

Sat 4 - Southend (h)

Fri 10 - Bolton (h)

Mon 13 - Shrewsbury (a)

Sat 18 - Rochdale (h)

Sat 25 - Doncaster (a)

MAY

Sun 3 - MK Dons (h)