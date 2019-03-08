Seven first-teamers will sit in the stands today, but Lambert insists picking his team is 'easy'

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert and his coaching staff Jim Henry, Matt Gill and Stuart Taylor. Picture: Ross Halls Archant

His options are now becoming plentiful, but Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert insists picking a side remains 'easy'.

The Blues will be looking to extend their six-game unbeaten start to the League One season when they host Doncaster Rovers, also unbeaten, at Portman Road this afternoon (3pm).

Senior quintet Toto Nsiala, Jon Nolan, Emyr Huws, Luke Garbutt and Will Keane are all returning to full fitness following injuries.

It means that today, seven of the available 25 first team squad players won't even make the bench - and that's with Freddie Sears, Teddy Bishop, Jack Lankester and Tristan Nydam all still to return to action.

"When everyone's fit we've got a strong squad," said Lambert, who decided to postpone last weekend's scheduled clash at Rochdale due to international call-ups.

"People might think 'how does he pick it?' but it's easy.

"You make no apology for leaving anybody out because it's up to them to get in the side.

"The guys make it easy for me. It's not a tough decision. Whoever plays well and I think I can get the best out of will play.

"There are loads of aspects to selecting the team, but it's not something where I think 'is he going to be disappointed'?

"We need everybody to be playing their part in the games, but I don't worry about it.

"In my mind they're all as strong as each other and there's no disparity.

"They're all performing well and whoever I play on any given day is my strongest team."

Lambert has rotated his squad in the opening weeks of the campaign and may do so again as the Blues prepare for another busy period.

On Tuesday night they head to MK Dons before the travelling to Gillingham on Saturday.

"What we have got now is competition in most places if everybody's fit and that's the beauty of it," said the Blues boss.

"We can look at the bench and think we can change things, whereas before we were too lightweight in that area.

"It doesn't matter who I play, I expect people to perform the same as the guys already in there and to be fair to everyone they've all gone and done it."

TOWN'S AVAILABLE 'FIRST TEAM' PLAYERS FOR TODAY (25)

Holy, Norris; Vincent-Young, Donacien, Chambers, Woolfenden, Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock; Skuse, Downes, Nolan, Huws, Dozzell; Edwards, Judge, Rowe, Garbutt, Georgiou, Dobra, El Mizouni; Norwood, Jackson, Keane, Roberts.