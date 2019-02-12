Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

‘There’s a lot of confidence’ – Lambert says Town will try and get on the front against Stoke

PUBLISHED: 19:00 15 February 2019

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert said he was proud of his players and the fans following Wednesday night's 1-1 home draw with Derby County. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert said he was proud of his players and the fans following Wednesday night's 1-1 home draw with Derby County. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says his team are full of confidence heading into tomorrow’s game with Stoke City at Portman Road.

Jon Nolan fired Town level against Derby on Wednesday night.Jon Nolan fired Town level against Derby on Wednesday night.

Following a largely flat January, the Blues have produced two performances full of positivity and passion at the start of February.

Lambert’s men can count themselves very unfortunate to have lost a fiery East Anglian derby by a score of 3-0 at high-flying Norwich City last Sunday, then left the field to rapturous applause following Wednesday night’s high energy 1-1 home draw with play-off chasing Derby County.

The Blues are 10 points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table with 14 games to go.

MORE: ‘We have to take it to them’ - Nolan wants to pile the pressure on stuttering Stoke

Pre-season promotion favourites Stoke, who replaced manager Gary Rowett with Nathan Jones at the start of January, arrive in Suffolk placed 17th in the standings having won just one of their last 11 games in all competitions.

“I’m proud of the team,” said Lambert, who couldn’t prevent Stoke being relegated from the Premier League during his four months in charge last season.

MORE: ‘People will say this is a bad loan for me... but I’ve got stronger’ - Chalobah on his Ipswich learning curve

“You can’t always predict a result but what you can try and influence is being on the front foot. We play really high tempo football if we can. For anybody coming here we have to make it really difficult.”

Jon Nolan's effort beats Derby County keeper Kelle Roos to level the score at 1-1. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMJon Nolan's effort beats Derby County keeper Kelle Roos to level the score at 1-1. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

He continued: “There’s a lot of confidence here. We’ve got a lot of confidence. Nobody’s sitting in the dressing room or around the training ground feeling down. There’s a lot of confidence.

MORE: Sears wins goal of the month prize for Villa strike - ‘It’s a painful reminder of what Ipswich will be missing’

“You don’t play like this normally when you’re at the bottom of the table. There’s normally a lot of anxiety trying to get that win.

“But the level of performances we’re producing... Honestly, I’m really proud of them. I can’t ask for any more.”

Asked if he felt his side could be a match for anyone playing the way they currently are, Lambert replied: “Yep. I’ve never gone into any game in my life thinking I’m going to lose or I’m going to draw. I always say I can win.

MORE: ‘His time is coming... that’s the great thing’ - Lambert excited by Dozzell’s potential

“I had a half-decent career myself as a footballer and as a manager I must be close to about 600 games. I’ve been at the highest level, a low level, never been an egotistic guy, but I’ve got a great inner desire to try and win.

“The support have got it too. When you’ve got that behind you it’s a powerful thing.”

Jon Nolan jumps for joy after scoring Ipswich Town's equaliser against Derby County in midweek. Photo: Steve WallerJon Nolan jumps for joy after scoring Ipswich Town's equaliser against Derby County in midweek. Photo: Steve Waller

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘An extremely nice fellow’ - Tributes paid to 79-year-old man who died after silo fall

John Edwards died after falling into a silo near Eye Picture: SOPHIE SMITH

Review into Suffolk non-mainstream school places set for late 2019

Suffolk County Council will launch another policy development panel (PDP) in September 2019 to look at pupil referral units (PRUs). Picture: ARCHANT

‘The fear was immense’ - How I went from top chef to sleeping on the streets

Three former homeless people have shared their stories, anonymously, about life on the streets Picture: GETTY IMAGES

WATCH: Music legends who died too young

David Bowie - one of the many great musicians we lost too soon Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

‘There’s a lot of confidence’ – Lambert says Town will try and get on the front against Stoke

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert said he was proud of his players and the fans following Wednesday night's 1-1 home draw with Derby County. Photo: Steve Waller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists