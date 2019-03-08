'Squad looks a lot more healthier...we'll see if there's more' - Lambert delighted to sign trio and doesn't rule out more additions

Anthony Georgiou made his Town debut after signing on loan from Spurs Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert hasn't ruled out making more additions after the club signed Kane Vincent-Young, Anthony Georgiou and Will Keane this week.

Right-back Vincent-Young has signed a four-year deal at Portman Road, arriving for a £500k fee from Colchester United.

Left-winger Georgiou is on loan from Tottenham until January, while former loan striker Keane has signed a one-year deal after proving his fitness.

Asked if that was all his incoming business done before the deadline of September 2, Lambert - whose side maintained their unbeaten start to life in League One with a dramatic 2-1 home win against AFC Wimbledon tonight - paused and smiled.

He said: "I'll wait and see. I've still got another couple of weeks to see where maybe we need to be stronger still.

"(Luke) Garbutt will hopefully not be long, Toto (Nsiala) will hopefully not be long, (Jon) Nolan is definitely just about there, Gwion (Edwards) has done really well to come back, (Alan) Judgey is starting to come back...

"Vincent-Young trained yesterday and will hopefully be available at the weekend.

"Put it this way, the squad is a lot stronger than it was the week we played Burton. It's a lot more healthier."

On the addition of Keane, who has worked his way back to fitness from a hamstring problem, the Blues boss said: "I think he must love that marina! It's great he's back. He's doing really well and hopefully he'll take part in a bit of the game on Friday (Under-23s game against Leeds at home) along with (Jon) Nolan.

"He is a quality striker. He's got a lot to prove with his fitness, he knows that. For his own career he has to play games.

"We knew exactly where he was and where was fitness levels wise. We have (James) Norwood and (Kayden) Jackson, plus (Jordan) Roberts. I think Will (Keane) will add something really, really good to that.

"Norwood has two goals now, Jackson's scored tonight. I'm really happy with the way things are going."