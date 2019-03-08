Lambert says fans shouldn't read too much into his selection for final warm-up game at Cambridge United
PUBLISHED: 12:07 26 July 2019
Archant
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says fans shouldn't read too much into his team selection for tomorrow's final warm-up game at League Two side Cambridge United.
The Blues boss has named mix-and-match sides throughout pre-season thus far and insists he will do so again at The Abbey Stadium tomorrow afternoon (1pm).
Lambert says he has a 'rough idea' what his line-up will be for next weekend's League One opener at Burton Albion, but when asked if tomorrow's team would give an indication of that he simply replied 'no'.
The Blues lost to Bundesliga sides Paderborn (3-2) and Fortuna Dusseldorf (4-1) during their 10-day German training camp, also drawing 0-0 with third-tier side Meppen. They subsequently won 5-0 at Colchester (League Two) and drew 1-1 at Notts County (National League).
"I've been involved in pre-seasons where I've won every one and lost every one before the season so I don't put too much significance in results," said Lambert, who didn't have a summer in charge at former clubs Blackburn, Wolves and Stoke.
"We've mixed and matched to give the lads game time because, you never know, we might have to use them.
"If we can win on Saturday then great but if we're ready for Burton then it doesn't matter what happens."
Town currently have eight first team players sidelined through injury in Toto Nsiala (hamstring), Tristan Nydam (ankle), Jon Nolan (calf/Achilles), Alan Judge (wrist), Teddy Bishop (knee), Gwion Edwards (groin), Jack Lankester (back) and Freddie Sears (knee).
That's meant game time for centre-back trailists James Wilson and Jon Guthrie, as well as inexperienced homegrown players such as Corrie Ndaba, Idris El Mizouni, Armando Dobra and Bailey Clements.
Lambert says he has identified three players he wants to sign over the coming days and weeks, the transfer window closing on September 2.
"I can put up with compact injuries during pre-season, like Bishop's and Nydam's, because that was a football movement and a tackle - you just have to take it. But Toto's is frustrating because it's a muscle injury."
Edwards and Nolan are closest to returning to action, with Lambert saying: "This weekend is too early but we'll see how they are next week. They are naturally fit guys."
IPSWICH TOWN'S AVAILABLE PLAYERS AS IT STANDS
Bialkowski, Holy; Emmanuel, Donacien, Chambers, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Wilson (trial), Guthrie (trial), Kenlock, Clements; Skuse, Huws, Downes, Dozzell, El Mizouni; Rowe, Garbutt, Dobra; Norwood, Jackson, Roberts.
INJURED
Nsiala (hamstring) - Out until September
Nydam (ankle) - Out until January
Nolan (Achilles) - Close to return
Bishop (knee) - Out until October
Sears (knee) - Out until November
Lankester (back) - Unknown return date
Edwards (groin) - Close to return
Judge (wrist) - Close to return
SUSPENDED
Chambers - One game ban for Burton