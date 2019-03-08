'Some of the younger lads will play' - Lambert previews EFL Trophy trip to Colchester

Idris El Mizouni is likely to feature for a young Ipswich Town side at Colchester United tonight. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is keen to see how some of the club's young players cope in tonight's EFL Trophy match at Colchester United (7.30pm).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Blues supporters will outnumber home fans significantly at the Community Stadium, with more than 2,500 away tickets sold for this game at the Community Stadium.

Following home wins against Tottenham U21s (2-1) and Gillingham (4-0), Ipswich have already guaranteed themselves progress from Southern Section Group A.

It's not a complete dead rubber of a match due to the fact that topping the group - which Town need a draw to do - would provide home advantage in the first knockout round of a competition that holds its final at Wembley.

MORE: Stuart Watson's Sunday Verdict: No excuse for 10 changes - Ipswich may as well not bother entering the FA Cup if it's that big an inconvenience

The League Two hosts need to either win, or draw and claim the additional penalty shootout bonus point, to guarantee their progress.

Having made 10 changes to his team for Saturday's 1-1 home draw against Lincoln in the FA Cup first round, Lambert was asked what sort of team he'll select for tonight's match.

You may also want to watch:

"We're already through in the group, so I don't know. We'll see," he said. "We're already qualified, so I can pick what team I want.

"We've got to watch the lads. They are never going to play 60 games. You'd be off your head if you think they can play that.

MORE: North Stander: 'I still don't understand the need to field a reserve side'

"Some of the younger lads will maybe play and we'll look at them. We need to see if those guys can play in front of a crowd.

"It's great for the supporters to see one or two young lads getting thrown in."

The versatile Tommy Hughes and striker Tyreece Simpson have already been given game time in this competition, with left-back Bailey Clements having featured in the Carabao Cup defeat at Luton.

"(Armando) Dobra (away with Albania U19s), Idris (El Mizouni), (Ben) Folami, Brett McGavin, you could go through them all," said Lambert.

"I've seen enough of them to know what they can do. It's now about going into the first team environment for them. Can they handle it?

"This game is only half hour down the road and our support will be phenomenal. Whatever team I play, we'll go there and try and win."