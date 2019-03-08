Video

‘Toto’s got better... He was maybe a little bit erratic before’ – Lambert on Nsiala’s role going forwards

Toto Nsiala has made 14 starts and four substitute appearances since joining Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will restore Toto Nsiala to the starting line-up at Brentford tomorrow night, insisting he has no doubt that the much-improved defender could play an important role going forwards.

Toto Nsiala soars above Jordy de Wijs in the 2-0 home defeat to Hull City. The Ipswich Town defender impressed that day, but was subsequently replaced in the side by James Collins at Bolton. Photo: Steve Waller Toto Nsiala soars above Jordy de Wijs in the 2-0 home defeat to Hull City. The Ipswich Town defender impressed that day, but was subsequently replaced in the side by James Collins at Bolton. Photo: Steve Waller

Nsiala and Jon Nolan arrived as part of a £2m double deal from side Shrewsbury Town last summer, the pair reunited with boss Paul Hurst having played key roles in an unlikely League One promotion push and Checkatrade Trophy run that ultimately both ended in Wembley heartache.

Having made 58 starts that campaign, Nsiala has been restricted to just 14 at Town so far – and only four under Lambert.

Paul Lambert has confirmed Toto Nsiala will return to the team for the trip to Brentford. Photo: Steve Waller Paul Lambert has confirmed Toto Nsiala will return to the team for the trip to Brentford. Photo: Steve Waller

The 27-year-old produced one of his most assured displays in the 2-0 home defeat to Hull City recently, but was then replaced in the team by fit-again veteran James Collins for Saturday’s 2-1 win at Bolton.

“I thought Toto did well against Hull and he’ll come back in on Wednesday,” said Lambert, who revealed he will rotate his squad on a night in which only defeat, plus victories for Millwall (home to QPR) and Reading (at Norwich), would seal relegation to the third-tier.

Toto Nsiala's rash challenge on Eberechi Eze saw a penalty conceded in the home defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller Toto Nsiala's rash challenge on Eberechi Eze saw a penalty conceded in the home defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

“I think Toto’s got better since we’ve come in. I think he was maybe a little bit erratic when we first came in, I thought he had a mistake in him.

“But since we’ve played him the big lad has done ever so well. The great thing about Toto is that he missed football for a while (he was a free agent for six months in 2013 and went travelling to Vietnam) and then he came back and started to make a career for himself. The big lad’s had ups and downs but it’s great he’s come back.

Toto Nsiala wins a header against Bolton early in the season. Photo: Steve Waller Toto Nsiala wins a header against Bolton early in the season. Photo: Steve Waller

“He’s a lovely kid as well, a really nice lad, and he gives you absolutely everything he’s got in his body. I thought against Hull he was very, very good.

“If you ask me if I think he can do it in League One, absolutely, I wouldn’t have a problem with him.”

Toto Nsiala slides in on Aston Villa's Albert Adomah at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller Toto Nsiala slides in on Aston Villa's Albert Adomah at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

Collins, 35, has been restricted to just five outings since signing as a free agent in January due to injuries. The experienced Welshman has shown his top level class when fit though.

“He’s been brilliant around the place and I’m pretty sure we’ll speak in the next few weeks to see what we’re thinking and how he’s feeling himself as well,” said Lambert, when asked if the former West Ham might be offered a new deal.

Toto Nsiala pictured playing for the Under-23s in February. Photo: Ross Halls Toto Nsiala pictured playing for the Under-23s in February. Photo: Ross Halls

“I’ve been delighted with his contribution.”

Toto Nsiala leaves the pitch after the FA Cup third round defeat at Accrington Stanley. Photo: Pagepix Toto Nsiala leaves the pitch after the FA Cup third round defeat at Accrington Stanley. Photo: Pagepix

Toto Nsiala stretches to reach a back post header at Swansea. Photo: Pagepix Toto Nsiala stretches to reach a back post header at Swansea. Photo: Pagepix

Collective shock as Toto Nsiala is harshly sent off at Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Pagepix Collective shock as Toto Nsiala is harshly sent off at Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Pagepix