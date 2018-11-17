Sunshine and Showers

Lambert to watch Town trio in action for England U20s tonight

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 November 2018

Andre Dozzell could make his second appearance for England Under-20s at Colchester tonight. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town trio Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes and Trevoh Chalobah could have the chance to impress the club’s new management when England’s Under-20s take on Germany in Colchester tonight (7pm ko).

Flynn Downes was added to the England U20 squad after initially being put on standby. Photo: Steve WallerFlynn Downes was added to the England U20 squad after initially being put on standby. Photo: Steve Waller

Blues boss Paul Lambert, as well as his new backroom staff, will make the short trip down the A12 to watch the game at a sold-out JobServe Community Stadium.

Dozzell, who recently returned to action following a long-term knee injury, is set for only his second cap at this age level.

Trevoh Chalobah trained with England's senior squad last week. Photo: PagepixTrevoh Chalobah trained with England's senior squad last week. Photo: Pagepix

Downes, who has started both of Lambert’s first two games in charge, was added to the squad last week after initially being put on standby.

Chelsea loanee Chalobah may well captain the team after training with Gareth Southgate’s senior squad prior to their friendly win against the USA last Thursday night.

Jack Lankester was on standby for the England U19 squad. Photo: Steve WallerJack Lankester was on standby for the England U19 squad. Photo: Steve Waller

Fulham loanee Tayo Edun, who has found his chances limited of late, was also on standby for the squad.

There’s a further Town connection given Titus Bramble, the club’s Under-16 coach, was part of the camp at St George’s Park last week by special invite. His involvement follows on from a similar invite for Town U18 coach Kieron Dyer recently.

Earlier today, Lambert will watch Town’s U23s in action against Crystal Palace at Playford Road (1pm).

Gerard Nash and Chris Hogg’s side are top of the Professional Development League South table after losing just one of their opening 12 games.

The game could give Town’s new boss another chance to look at emerging teenage forward Jack Lankester. The 18-year-old, who is yet to make his full senior debut, has already been hailed as a ‘huge talent’ by Lambert and was put on standby for England’s U19s,

It will also give midfielder Teddy Bishop some more game-time as he steps up his recovery from a long-term lay-off.

Town’s new first team coach Matt Gill, who was recruited directly from rivals Norwich City, said: “The club’s been renowned for bringing through young players and I’ve been really impressed. They’re all desperate to progress and learn, which is all you can ask.

“There’s so much talent, shown by the lads with England U20s this week and we’ll go over and see them at Colchester.

“From the oldest player to the youngest player, we’re here to help improve them all and hopefully the team as a result.”

