'We'll go all guns blazing... It's who dares wins really' - Lambert's plan to keep Portman Road positive

Paul Lambert hails the Ipswich Town fans in pre-season. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert hopes he can give the club's loyal supporters plenty to enjoy at Portman Road this season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Norwood is set to make his Portman Road bow for Ipswich Town today. Photo: Pagepix James Norwood is set to make his Portman Road bow for Ipswich Town today. Photo: Pagepix

The Blues boss says he has 'put a few quid behind the bar' to buy the first 125 fans who enter the FanZone a drink ahead of this afternoon's home opener against Sunderland.

Town won just three home games on their way to relegation, but Lambert managed to galvanise a previously disillusioned fan base with his positive words and style of play.

MORE: 'The great thing is everyone knows where we're at... I'm sure fans are happy with what he said' - Lambert on Evans statement

As a result, around 12,600 season tickets have been sold for what is the club's first season of third-tier football in 62 years. Today, a crowd of more than 20,000 is expected for a clash between two of the promotion favourites.

Luke Chambers celebrates last weekend's 1-0 win at Burton Albion. The skipepr could return to the team today following suspension. Photo: Pagepix Luke Chambers celebrates last weekend's 1-0 win at Burton Albion. The skipepr could return to the team today following suspension. Photo: Pagepix

"Our support is unrivalled," said Lambert. "This place was like a morgue before we came in, but the atmosphere has turned completely on its head.

"Without the fans you don't have a game and sometimes in this game that gets forgotten.

MORE: 'You're delusional if you think they are ready made players' - Lambert on his desire to strengthen squad

"I've had meetings with some of them. We had to find out why the mood did diminish. They probably didn't tell me that much that I didn't already know was wrong.

Goalscorer Luke Garbutt celebrates at Burton after Ipswich's opening day win. Photo: Pagepix Goalscorer Luke Garbutt celebrates at Burton after Ipswich's opening day win. Photo: Pagepix

"There's got to be an interaction between the football club and the support. That's a must.

MORE: 'It gives you a dilemma if someone comes in and holds it down' - Lambert offers no guarantees on Chambers return

"We have a young team, they'll make mistakes and we'll lose games along the way, but what I can say to the fans is that we'll always try and give you something.

"We'll play with no fear, with energy and drive. We'll always give it a go. We'll go all guns blazing. It's who dares wins really."

Gwion Edwards is close to returning to action for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls Gwion Edwards is close to returning to action for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

MORE: Nolan and Edwards still not ready to return as Lankester faces 'months' out with back problem

Lambert added: "I want them to come and have a really good time. I wouldn't want to come to the stadium, pay £30 and sit there on my backside and criticise. I'd get a sore head doing that.

"I'd want to go there and have a good time. Have a drink outside, smoke outside, whatever, and then when I get in the stadium I'd want to bounce around a bit.

MORE: We'll never know if Ross would have been a success at Ipswich... but he now comes to Portman Road as a man under pressure

"That's what we've tried to day to the guys and girls who we've met, 'just come and have a right good time'."

Asked how much of a difference a positive and vocal home crowd can have on the players' performance levels, Lambert said: "When it's rocking you run a bit faster, you make that extra yard. It's amazing what the adrenaline rush of the crowd does for you."