'I need more... There are a few positions we're not strong enough' - Lambert targets left-winger and striker

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is pleased the club is close to landing versatile full-back Kane Vincent-Young and has urged owner Marcus Evans to deliver him two more signings before the transfer window shuts.

Town agreed a fee in the region of £500k for Vincent-Young on Wednesday night, with the 23-year-old having met Lambert last night to discuss personal terms.

The former Tottenham youngster has been recruited as a right-back who can also provide cover for Myles Kenlock at left-back, with Lambert's attentions now shifting to boosting the attacking options in his squad.

As far back as three weeks ago, the Blues boss said he thought his injury-hit squad needed 'at least three' more additions in order to be truly competitive on all fronts this season - the window closing on September 2.

Asked if he was pleased that Evans had agreed to spend money on Vincent-Young, the Lambert said: "Yeah, but I need more. I've told him we need strengthening because 60-odd games is a hell of a lot.

"We get on well, we do, and there's some toing-and-froing. But we do get on well.

"We have some really good footballers here but the balance isn't right. It wasn't just right-back - there are a few positions where we're not strong enough.

"(Luke) Garbutt being out (for a month with a knee injury) means we don't have a natural left-footer on that side.

"Strikers is another area where we need a little bit more help because Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday is relentless.

"So there are still one or two positions where I think we could strengthen further. We'll try and get a couple in."

Lambert has always insisted that he wants to reduce the number of loan players at the club, but admits that stance may have to soften.

"There are some we've tried to get in from Premier League clubs but it's not quite materialised because they are close to their first team," he revealed.

"Some might be a first loan, which is not ideal, but we are where we are with it.

"Short-term it can sometimes get you where you want to get to but it's not ideal or, in my opinion, the right way to build your own team.

"But sometimes circumstance dictates it. I'll always stick by that."

IPSWICH TOWN FIRST TEAM SQUAD AS IT STANDS (28)

Holy, Norris; Emmanuel, Donacien; Chambers, Nsiala*, Woolfenden, Ndaba; Kenlock, Nydam*, Clements; Judge**, Skuse, Nolan**, Bishop*, Downes, Dozzell, El Mizouni*, Huws**; Edwards**, Lankester*, Rowe, Garbutt,* Dobra; Norwood, Jackson, Sears*, Roberts.

* Injured

** Just back from injury

IPSWICH TOWN'S 2019 SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW

INS (6): James Norwood (Tranmere, Bosman free), Tomas Holy (Gillingham, Bosman free), Luke Garbutt (Everton, loan), Will Norris (Wolves, loan), Adam Przybek (West Brom, free), James Wilson (free agent).

OUTS (15): Bartosz Bialkowski (Millwall, loan), Dean Gerken (released), Jordan Spence (released), James Bree (loan expired), Matthew Pennington (loan expired), James Collins (released), Jonas Knudsen (released, signed for Malmo), Callum Elder (loan expired), Trevoh Chalobah (loan expired), Tom Adeyemi (released), Grant Ward (released), Simon Dawkins (released), Ellis Harrison (Portsmouth, £500k), Will Keane (loan expired), Collin Quaner (loan expired).