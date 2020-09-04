E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lambert welcomes owner Evans’ input into football decisions

PUBLISHED: 12:30 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 04 September 2020

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and manager Paul Lambert. Picture: PAGEPIX/STEVEWALLER

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and manager Paul Lambert. Picture: PAGEPIX/STEVEWALLER

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he has welcomed owner Marcus Evans having an input into football decisions this summer.

Evans has spent a number of days at Playford Road, watching training and holding a series of individual meetings with players.

As revealed by the EADT and Ipswich Star last month, the Blues owner made it very clear to everyone that he expects the cornerstones of his five-point plan – playing an exciting brand of football and developing youth – to be adhered to this season.

Lambert appears to have done a u-turn on two of his major policies seen throughout last year’s disappointing campaign, saying he will ditch squad rotation and focus on building a consistent playing style.

Asked if he welcomed Evans’ input at the training ground, Lambert said: “I think every football club needs an owner, CEO, their boss to around about the place, without a doubt.

“I was watching the Tottenham documentary the other day, I don’t know if you’ve seen it, but there’s Jose Mourinho and Daniel Levy sat there. I think that’s important, I really do, because if your miles apart it’s not healthy.

“If Marcus can take more of a hands-on lead then it will be a better place. You certainly need direction and leadership at any organisation. He’s the owner of the club, he’s the custodian.

“If he comes in every so often and watches training, or comes to the games, or just comes up here, I think it benefits everybody.”

“I used to have lunch with Mr Coates at Stoke and he wan absolute diamond of a guy. Even when I played in Dortmund you’d see the people coming to the training ground. It never fazes me because I’m used to it. I’ve sen it before how it works. It’s not a problem that. You embrace it.

“If the owner comes in, I think it can only be a good thing.”

Asked what Evans’ message had been to him and the squad, Lambert said: “Just to try and correct the wrongs really, and to try and play with an identity. He wants us to put things in place and we’ve tried to implement them. Let’s see how we do. You can’t predict what’s going to happen.

“I’m pretty sure he thought from last August to January that this was easy, then all of a sudden the wheels come off and it’s like ‘oh, I never expected that’.

“It’s definitely not easy, but I think he wants us to try and carry it through. If we do that then we’ve got a chance.”

