Lankester confident Town will bounce back with two home games on the horizon

Jack Lancaster slides the ball forwards at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Jack Lankester is confident Town will get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats on the road against Doncaster and Lincoln.

Oli Hawkins shields the ball at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix Oli Hawkins shields the ball at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix

The 20-year-old striker started at Sincil Bank on Saturday and although like everyone involved with the club, he was disappointed with the result, he felt there were plenty of decent things to take from the game.

And he remains positive.

“I thought we played the football and were probably the better team,” he said.

“We showed what we can do. If we continue to do that, it will pay off again, like it has done in the first six for seven games.

Andre Dozzell gets a toe to the ball at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix Andre Dozzell gets a toe to the ball at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix

“I thought we had a great reaction to the Doncaster defeat. We played with real style and kept the ball, showed the physical side. I thought we were unlucky.

“Things went against us, but we kept going till the end.”

Oli Hawkins fires a shot out of the ground at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix Oli Hawkins fires a shot out of the ground at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix

Town now have back-to-back home games this week, starting with Gillingham at Portman Road tomorrow night, followed by Crewe on Saturday. Fans will be expecting six points, something Lankester acknowledges.

“That’s what we will be going for,” he said. “Every game, that’s what we go for, to win.

Jack Lancaster shields the ball at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix Jack Lancaster shields the ball at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix

“I think we all know this is just a bump in the road, that’s football. We are all in it together and we will go again on Tuesday.”

And Lankester says he is ready to go again himself against Gillingham if he gets the nod to start once more after his first league start for a while at Lincoln. He’s also looking for a goal.

“I’m ready to go again and show what I can do,” he said.

“Yeah, a goal, it’s coming. Just a waiting game. If I get a chance hopefully I’ll take it.

Gwion Edwards has a free header at Lincoln City but misses the target from within the six yard box. Picture Pagepix Gwion Edwards has a free header at Lincoln City but misses the target from within the six yard box. Picture Pagepix

“I enjoy playing on the right, getting in pockets, coming in on my left foot where I think I’m most dangerous. Having Luke Chambers down that side helps. He’s always talking to me defensively and attacking-wise, overlapping. It’s good having him down that side.”

Teddy Bishop is fouled at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix Teddy Bishop is fouled at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix

Lankester admits there is healthy competition for places in the Town team, but something he feels is a good thing.

“There is healthy competition,” he said. “We all get along and help each other in training. It’s good to have competition.”

Town entertain a Gillingham side at Portman Road tomorrow night, who have lost their last three League One games - all by the same scoreline, 0-2. On Saturday it was Fleetwood who beat them.

Ipswich have already played the Gills in the Football League Trophy at Portman Road earlier this month - the Blues running out 2-0 victors that night.