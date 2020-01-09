E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lankester aims to be back before end of the season

PUBLISHED: 14:14 09 January 2020

Ipswich Town forward Jack Lankester is targeting an injury comeback before the end of the season.

The 19-year-old academy graduate burst on the scene last October, but hasn't featured in a competitive game since January 19 due to two separate back injuries - a fresh problem in pre-season requiring surgery.

"I'm doing alright now," he told the club website. "I've had a couple of little setbacks along the way, which happens, but I think I'm past that now and on the final bit of my recovery.

"I'm looking to get back on the grass and step up my rehab around March and push on from there and hopefully play some games before the end of the season. That's my target and it would be great if it happens.

"It's been really tough being on the sidelines and seeing the lads going out to train every day.

"I haven't really played in a year and sometimes it can be quite dark at times and you feel on your own but the support I've had around me at the club, with the players and staff is amazing and that has made it easier."

