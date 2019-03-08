E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Late drama at Bloomfields as Needham and Rushall share the spoils

PUBLISHED: 10:52 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 17 November 2019

Luke Ingram celebrates his goal for Needham in front of the home fans. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Needham Market 1 Rushall Olympic 1

Needham and Rushall Olympic shared the spoils after two late goals saw a dramatic finish to this game.

Luke Ingram headed home a Gareth Heath corner 11 minutes from time, before Rushall equalised two minutes from time as the Marketmen ended the game with 10 men, the returning Adam Mills sent off after receiving two yelows.

Needham went close just under a minute in, as Mills got through into the box but shot just wide.

Rushall drew some superb saves out off Marcus Garnham throughout the game, as the stopper pulled off a excellent save to deny a fierce free-kick stretching across on 33 minutes, whilst Mills shot just wide off the far post for Needham shortly after.

It was an even first half but Needham had more of the ball in the second and started it well, a defender's clearance bouncing just wide off Joe Marsden.

James Baker's header forcing a good diving catch from the keeper on 60 minutes.

Needham though broke the deadlock 11 minutes from time, Ingram heading home a Heath's corner and that looked enough to seal the points for Richard Wilkins' side.

Indeed Needham tried to follow that up with a second soon after, substitute Joe Neal's shot hitting the outside of the post.

Two minutes from time however, Rushall grabbed an equaliser as Whittall stooped a header home from a corner.

Garnham ensured the Marketmen would get at least a point, the visiting scorer this time looking to find the top corner until the home stopper flew up and palmed it behind well.

There was late drama as well, after a clash between Rushall's Burroughs and Mills saw the latter receive a second yellow for a reaction to what was a bad challenge from the Rushall man..

In the end a point apiece was probably a fair result, which leaves Needham 14th in the table, whilst Rushall drop to seventh.

