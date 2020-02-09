It's sheer pandemonium at Ram Meadow as Bury Town snatch it in the 96th-minute!

Bury Town 2 Histon 1

Injury-ravaged Bury Town snatched the points when substitute Cemal Ramadam struck home a 96th-minute penalty in the midst of sheer pandemonium at The Denny Bros Stadium in front of a crowd of 452, writes John Campany.

There were wild celebrations at the end for Bury boss Ben Chenery's patched up team, while Histon were left protesting following the sending off their goalkeeper Sam Roach who was dispatched with a straight red card precipitating the spot kick.

Chenery's side have shown commendable spirit of late, making light of their growing injury list typified by the fact that their first two choice keepers are now also sidelined with Ben Mayhew called upon to deputise.

It was a splendid match that saw Histon, who have beaten Bury twice this season, once in the FA Cup and in the league, take the lead early in the second half only to be pegged back and finally eclipsed to strengthen Bury's play off credentials in fourth place.

Mayhew was soon in action getting down low to foil Dan Brown at his near post and then Evan Key almost gave the visitors the lead heading against the woodwork following the ensuing corner.

Bury's best move came on the half hour when Max Maughn and Ross Crane combined well culminating with Ollie Hughes squaring to Cruise Nyadzayo who turned and sent a fine effort fractionally wide of Sam Roach's post.

Ross Crane then sent a rasping shot on target that was well saved at the second attempt by the keeper.

'The Stutes' took the lead on 48 minutes when Joe Hood and Will Gardner failed to deal with an innocuous long ball that eluded the defenders, enabling Danny Gould to steal a march and sliding the ball beyond Mayhew.

Bury equalised on the hour when Tommy Smith's cross from the wide left was only partially dealt with by Roach and the loose ball was fired home by Hood.

The home side were showing plenty of character and Mayhew did well to thwart Gould, and in a calamitous moment with the keeper stranded, Hood headed off the line.

In a frenetic finish Ollie Hughes and Roach had a coming together and the ball subsequently cleared up field.

However, the referee's assistant beckoned referee Mingay and, after consultation, the penalty was awarded, the keeper dismissed, and Ramadan won the points