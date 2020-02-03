Non-League Podcast, review show: Joy for Needham and Bury. Whitton on the march, Senior Cup, three through
PUBLISHED: 15:41 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 03 February 2020
Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON as they review the weekend's non-league action.
- Needham seven-goal thriller!
- Bury & Carlos grab the points
- Stowmarket march on
- Brantham & Whitton on the rise
- Trimley Red Devils stun Henley
PLUS:
Three of the Suffolk Senior Cup semi-finalists are known....
All that and a look at some top games coming up this week....