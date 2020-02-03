E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Non-League Podcast, review show: Joy for Needham and Bury. Whitton on the march, Senior Cup, three through

PUBLISHED: 15:41 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 03 February 2020

Action from Bury and Dereham Photo: HANNAH PARNELL

Action from Bury and Dereham Photo: HANNAH PARNELL

Archant

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON as they review the weekend's non-league action.

- Needham seven-goal thriller!

- Bury & Carlos grab the points

- Stowmarket march on

You may also want to watch:

- Brantham & Whitton on the rise

- Trimley Red Devils stun Henley

PLUS:

Three of the Suffolk Senior Cup semi-finalists are known....

All that and a look at some top games coming up this week....

Most Read

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

North Stander: We’re becoming ‘flat track bullies’ – and the boos tell you it isn’t good enough

Flynn Downes with his head in his hands after Town had gone two goals behind. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Meet the Suffolk scaffolder heading into Love Island

Ched Uzor, from Bury St Edmunds, is going into Love Island Picture: ITV/Anika Molnar

Drama as car crashes into house

The junctionm of Cross Street and Church Street in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

North Stander: We’re becoming ‘flat track bullies’ – and the boos tell you it isn’t good enough

Flynn Downes with his head in his hands after Town had gone two goals behind. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Meet the Suffolk scaffolder heading into Love Island

Ched Uzor, from Bury St Edmunds, is going into Love Island Picture: ITV/Anika Molnar

Drama as car crashes into house

The junctionm of Cross Street and Church Street in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Person taken to hospital after A14 car crash

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Karl Fuller: Fans play their part alright Paul, but there is little in return!

James Wilson and Cole Skuse with hands on hips after Town had conceded their fourth goal to Peterborough United. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Rail travel chaos this evening after electrical faults on main line

Trains between London Liverpool Street and Norwich are affected. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA
Drive 24